Playdate sold 53,000 units in its first year – Gamereactor

Technology

by admin
It’s been a year since the Playdate console officially launched, and in this case, the mini-console maker has now released some sales for the product’s first year, and it’s been pretty successful.

As noted in the press release, we’re told the Playdate sold 53,142 units in the first 12 months, which absolutely shattered the manufacturer’s first-year expectations. We’re told that Playdate originally intended to produce 20,000 units, and wasn’t sure if it would sell all of them, but it’s now shipped 27,000 consoles and is halfway through its current order.

As for when it intends to catch up with demand for the system, Playdate even notes that it expects to deliver all pre-orders by the end of the year, which means getting one of the crankable consoles starting in 2024 will be much easier.

Have you ordered a game date?

