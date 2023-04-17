Player Gets Xbox Game Pass Lifetime Membership, But Declines To Claim The Award | 4Gamers

How long can a lifetime be? A player recently won the “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Lifetime Membership” award at the Microsoft Rewards official prize collection event. About 40 years of membership do not need to pay half a dime, but he refused to accept the prize because he had to pay taxes before receiving the prize 1,752 US dollars (equivalent to about 53,000 NT dollars).

Elvite, the player who won the grand prize, later revealed the reason for giving up on the Reddit forum “MicrosoftRewards”. Don’t forget to talk about tax by the way 。

According to Elvite’s description, the “Lifetime Membership” (Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Access for Life) prize has a total of 40 years of use, with a total value of 7,300 US dollars (equivalent to about 220,000 NT dollars), and the prize is not transferable.

However! Recipients must also pay taxes of 24% of the total value, which is about $1,752. Take the current Xbox Game Pass’ highest-level Ultimate, which charges $14.99 per month as an example, $1,751 is enough to subscribe for nearly 10 years of membership.

Compared with the amount paid for the 10-year membership before the enjoyment, Elvite finally chose to give up the solution. He also said that if he dies within the next 10 years, the tax money will be for nothing🦶.

If it were you, would you accept the award? Or choose to give up like Elvite? Let’s chat together.