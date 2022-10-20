Players accidentally discovered “Thylacine Attack” that was overdue for 15 years! Reddit villagers collectively recall the time when “Blockbuster” rented GAME

In the past when Blockbuster was prosperous, they also developed a variety of rental solutions, including “home games” that can also be rented home to play. Some Reddit villagers shared on the forum on October 18th, and they found a piece of “Thylacine Attack” series games that their father forgot to return 15 years ago!

Reddit player ChloefortheW said that when he found the famous game “Crash of the Titans” at home, it was surprising that the outer box was clearly marked as a Blockbuster rental shell, obviously , this is a game piece that their dad overdue.

After putting this anecdote on the Xbox version of Reddit, the incident also stirred up the collective memory of the majority of players. Many people said, “How can a five-day rental period be enough to finish the game!?” “I miss saving money when I was a child. I will also rent” and so on. Some netizens jokingly suggested that the original PO should be a good guest and drive the game back to Blockbuster in Oregon, USA, where it may be the final destination.

Talking about the glory and decline of Blockbuster, old-school fans can probably tell about three days and three nights, and the story of its ups and downs is also legendary enough, not only the documentary “The Last Blockbuster” has done everything; Netflix’s new adaptation of the comedy ” Blockbuster Life will also be officially launched in early November.