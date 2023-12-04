Players are very excited about the secret modification of “Baldur’s Gate 3” to add “Dick Physical Effects”, freeing the giant eagle to swing around freely | news

Baldur’s Gate 3 introduces new “secret change” in latest update

Baldur’s Gate 3, a highly acclaimed game, has just rolled out a major “Update 5” (Patch #5) in early December. This update includes a new ending, Post-Day Talk, and content corrections to many plot missions. However, there is a “secret change” that was not mentioned in the update description file – the character’s sexual characteristic “penis” now has a new physical effect.

The discovery was made by a player named Grinch Spice, who shared the news on a gaming platform. Other players verified the discovery, causing a stir in the gaming community. The character’s sexual characteristic “penis” now has a new physical effect, with both the penis and the balls swinging accordingly.

Initially, many players thought it was a mod modification, but Michael Douse, the director of distribution at Larian Studios, indirectly confirmed that the secret modification came from the official certification.

Players can now customize their character on the character creation screen and witness the new effects without the need to install any mods.

While the new physical effects may not have a substantial impact on the gameplay of “Baldur’s Gate 3”, it has definitely sparked a lot of interest and discussions within the community. Even VTubers have expressed excitement about the update.

Despite the entertainment value, the game has received several accolades and is a hot contender for the Game of the Year award at the upcoming TGA Game Awards. The award ceremony is expected to be held on December 8th.

