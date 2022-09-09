Home Technology Players build a Minecraft gaming computer inside the Minecraft game to play Minecraft | 4Gamers
The magic of the sandbox masterpiece “Minecraft” is that many gods and masters can do almost everything in this block world, such as electronic computers or memory, and all these are “redstone” and “redstone” that mortals can never understand. Command block system.

In 2021, sammyuri spent 7 months building a 1Hz mic CPU with redstone in the game Minecraft, which sounds crazy, but his mic CPU does have computing power, and then he built a mic Block computer, play “Snake” directly in “Minecraft”.

So, someone said, “We’re not far from playing Minecraft in Minecraft.”

In 2022, sammyuri took three or two friends this time and spent more than 10 months to build a wheat block computer again. The process claimed that no command blocks and mods were used, and a 8KB program memory, 256B RAM, 6KB were built. Memory graphics card, 96×64 resolution screen, and PS4-style controller.

Then, sammyuri plays Minecraft inside Minecraft.

Compared with the real wheat blocks, the “Minecraft” world in this “Minecraft” is only 8x8x8 map size, but it has 16 different types of blocks, and the basic functions such as furnace, forging, construction, storage box are all complete.

While it’s a little hard to identify objects in the world of wheat blocks seen on this monochrome 96×64 resolution screen, some angles at least tell what the scene is and the system for synthesizing the props.

Beware of any wishes you make in the wheat block community, because there may be some really good people who are idle and do a little tricks to open our eyes.

