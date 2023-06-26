Players buy stocks to enter the general meeting of shareholders, crazy about the design problems of Nintendo President “Splash 3” | 4Gamers

Image Source:Twitter (@haruikatako)

If you have an opinion on a game, how would you choose to respond to the official? An avid Japanese player of “Spratun” chose the most costly method: buying stocks, entering the shareholders’ meeting, and directly responding to the president.

According to @NStyles, another shareholder who participated in the Nintendo shareholder meeting, said on Twitter that this Spratun fan questioned Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa loudly, and was interrupted by Furukawa because he talked too much. The question was too long, but he still insisted on finishing what he wanted to say. In the end, Gu Chuan only responded, “Thank you for liking our game, and thank you for your valuable opinion.”

(Loudly) Boy is being snubbed in Splatoon 3. (Obviously, the details are omitted because it is a question of a dangerous person) — Arex (@NStyles) June 23, 2023

The fanatic player @haruikatako, who was a shareholder, later admitted his identity on Twitter. He said that he had sent letters to Nintendo many times, but he had not received a response. Therefore, he disregarded his parents’ opposition to him making financial investments and reselling them by swiping his card. A large number of Switch to obtain funds to buy shares.

I’ve sent letters to Nintendo many times, but they didn’t seem to improve. When I bought stocks, I was always short of tens of thousands of dollars, and my parents asked me not to get involved in consumer finance. As soon as I bought 40,000 organic EL type Switch with a credit card, I immediately sold it to GEO for 25,000 to raise money. pic.twitter.com/dyHANNY6yh — Haru (@haruikatako) June 23, 2023

He also made public the content of his speech. What did he ask? To put it simply, he considered some of the differences from generation to generation, and believed that Nintendo had neglected the male characters of Spradun.

He said that he himself has always been a fan of male characters, but the design of the male character’s characteristic of “tying cuttlefish tentacles to his head” has disappeared in the third generation, and the “No. 3” played by the player in the first and second generation stories “In the third generation of automation, he became a female character, and the character “No. 1” in “Spratun 3” did not have the boy version of the action, which made him quite dissatisfied.

Although it cannot be said that Nintendo’s games must be perfect, the purpose of the shareholders’ meeting is to allow shareholders to ask about the company’s future business policy, and to be honest, unless they are already in important positions, game producers will probably not come to this occasion Therefore, asking questions about the game at this time will not only fail to get the desired explanation, but also waste everyone’s time.

