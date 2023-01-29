Sony’s latest high-end controller DualSense Edge for its game console PlayStation 5 was officially launched on January 26 last week. Although this brand new controller with a asking price of $200 does have many more refined new features, after passing After dismantling and analyzing, players found that the DualSense Edge uses a smaller battery design than the basic DualSense controller. However, Sony did hint at this slightly before the controller was officially launched.

Compared with the basic version of DualSense, this expensive high-end controller DualSense Edge is equipped with many extra buttons and richer customization options, such as replaceable joystick caps, adjustable triggers, and joystick sensitivity. Detailed functions such as vibration intensity. As far as it is concerned, this new advanced version of the controller has been officially put on sale last Thursday on the Sony PlayStation official website and other channels.

It is worth noting that Sony Interactive Entertainment has previously confirmed that compared to the basic version of DualSense, this advanced version of the controller will have “slightly shorter battery life”. As for the reason behind this phenomenon, the official Explain that they have put more functions under the “same appearance and ergonomics” design, so the space that can be left for the battery becomes smaller.

“We wanted to find an excellent balance between wireless operation time and bringing powerful, high-performance features to players.” Sony said

However, just after the DualSense Edge is now officially in the hands of many consumers, a teardown video from the Australian electronics company Budd’s Controllers has confirmed in detail that this high-end controller does have slightly lower than the basic DualSense controller. Battery life and size. The DualSense Edge has a battery capacity of 1050 mAh, while the battery of the original DualSense has a capacity of 1560 mAh, and the battery capacity of the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller is around 1000 mAh, which means that although the capacity is lower, it is still slightly higher version of the previous generation.

Check out the battery size difference/ pic.twitter.com/oAOS7yWbiM — Budd’s Controllers (@buddscontroller) January 26, 2023

mAh (milliampere-hour), which stands for “milliampere per hour”, is a common battery unit. From this value, it can be seen how long a device can last after being fully charged. But it is worth noting that the use time and efficiency of players can indeed make up for the problem of low battery life of the controller, but as Sony announced in the official statement, DualSense Edge is equipped with a richer controller than the original DualSense controller. Features.

According to Sony’s official statement, the reason why the design team used a smaller battery for the DualSense Edge was to allow the DualSense Edge to maintain the same size and appearance as the basic DualSense. Richer elements and functions, such as buttons on the back, adjustable triggers and replaceable joystick caps, etc.