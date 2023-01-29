Home Technology Players disassembled and found that the advanced version of the PS5 controller DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than the basic version of the controller
Technology

Players disassembled and found that the advanced version of the PS5 controller DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than the basic version of the controller

by admin
Players disassembled and found that the advanced version of the PS5 controller DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than the basic version of the controller

Sony’s latest high-end controller DualSense Edge for its game console PlayStation 5 was officially launched on January 26 last week. Although this brand new controller with a asking price of $200 does have many more refined new features, after passing After dismantling and analyzing, players found that the DualSense Edge uses a smaller battery design than the basic DualSense controller. However, Sony did hint at this slightly before the controller was officially launched.

Compared with the basic version of DualSense, this expensive high-end controller DualSense Edge is equipped with many extra buttons and richer customization options, such as replaceable joystick caps, adjustable triggers, and joystick sensitivity. Detailed functions such as vibration intensity. As far as it is concerned, this new advanced version of the controller has been officially put on sale last Thursday on the Sony PlayStation official website and other channels.

It is worth noting that Sony Interactive Entertainment has previously confirmed that compared to the basic version of DualSense, this advanced version of the controller will have “slightly shorter battery life”. As for the reason behind this phenomenon, the official Explain that they have put more functions under the “same appearance and ergonomics” design, so the space that can be left for the battery becomes smaller.

Players disassembled and found that the advanced version of the PS5 controller DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than the basic version of the controller – yqqlm

“We wanted to find an excellent balance between wireless operation time and bringing powerful, high-performance features to players.” Sony said

However, just after the DualSense Edge is now officially in the hands of many consumers, a teardown video from the Australian electronics company Budd’s Controllers has confirmed in detail that this high-end controller does have slightly lower than the basic DualSense controller. Battery life and size. The DualSense Edge has a battery capacity of 1050 mAh, while the battery of the original DualSense has a capacity of 1560 mAh, and the battery capacity of the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller is around 1000 mAh, which means that although the capacity is lower, it is still slightly higher version of the previous generation.

mAh (milliampere-hour), which stands for “milliampere per hour”, is a common battery unit. From this value, it can be seen how long a device can last after being fully charged. But it is worth noting that the use time and efficiency of players can indeed make up for the problem of low battery life of the controller, but as Sony announced in the official statement, DualSense Edge is equipped with a richer controller than the original DualSense controller. Features.

See also  The next Big Bang we know nothing about

Players disassembled and found that the advanced version of the PS5 controller DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than the basic version of the controller – yqqlm

Players disassembled and found that the advanced version of the PS5 controller DualSense Edge has a smaller battery than the basic version of the controller – yqqlm

According to Sony’s official statement, the reason why the design team used a smaller battery for the DualSense Edge was to allow the DualSense Edge to maintain the same size and appearance as the basic DualSense. Richer elements and functions, such as buttons on the back, adjustable triggers and replaceable joystick caps, etc.

You may also like

It was revealed that the sequel of “Far...

Amazon Rumored To Be Developing TV Version Of...

The secret of TikTok is not (only) the...

Hi-Fi RUSH Demo – PCM

The secret of TikTok is not the algorithm

【Tutorial】Teach you how to reduce the memory usage...

The game to find – February 2023 –

5G, photonic chips and micro-sensors are driving the...

Razer launched the Razer Edge portable game console,...

The latest trailer for the game masterpiece “Black...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy