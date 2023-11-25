Players modified iPhone 15 Pro with heat pipes. After improved heat dissipation, the performance of 3DMark and “Genshin Impact” was significantly improved | Txnet

Chinese Content Creator Mods iPhone 15 Pro with Heat Pipe, Improves Performance

The release of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max has been overshadowed by concerns about the devices’ thermal performance. The phones feature TSMC’s A17 Pro, the world‘s first 3nm SoC, but due to a lack of an effective thermal solution, the chipset struggles to control its temperature when running high-intensity applications.

Netizen research has revealed that previous iPhone generations used graphite thermal stickers to dissipate heat, but the latest motherboards lack this feature, resulting in poor heat dissipation. In response, some Chinese players have taken matters into their own hands, modifying their phones to improve heat dissipation.

One Chinese player recently installed a heat pipe in the iPhone 15 Pro, significantly improving its heat dissipation capabilities. Additionally, the player applied thermal paste and a large thermal conductive plate to the phone’s outer shell, allowing the heat to dissipate directly outside. Although the modifications added nearly 100 grams to the phone’s weight, the improved thermal performance has been noticeable. The modified iPhone 15 Pro now maintains a stable speed of 60FPS when running games like “Genshin Impact,” and its overall performance has seen a significant improvement.

The modifications were carried out by an unnamed Chinese content creator, who shared proof of the results online. The heat pipe modification has allowed the iPhone 15 Pro to drop 10% in temperature when running intensive applications, and benchmarks have shown a marked improvement in performance.

As Apple continues to explore thermal solutions for its next generation of iPhones, it is evident that the lack of an efficient heat dissipation system has affected the performance of the current models. While graphene thermal solutions are reportedly being considered for the iPhone 16 series, it remains to be seen whether they will be more effective than heat pipes. Nonetheless, it is clear that addressing the issue of thermal management is crucial for ensuring the continued success of Apple’s flagship devices.