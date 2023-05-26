Players recreate Metal Gear Solid mechs in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom!Nuclear Weapon Metal Gear Rex Domineering Launch | News

health.udn.com/html/etu-er.html?201808150934″ class=”m1″>

2023-05-26 13:11 Game Corner KYLAT

Figure/ Game Corner Production, uran120

Since the official launch of “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom” on May 12, players have seen many interesting creations created by players using skills such as “Ultimate Hand” on major community platforms, but the latest The creation once again pushes the possibility of this work to another new level in terms of creative thinking.

Twitter user uran120 recently showed off a video of him building a “Metal Gear Rex” battle mech using various items from Tear of Kingdoms and a Zonau device. In the radar part, this player uses an electric fan instead, and the nuclear powered rail gun is the cannon in Zonau’s device.

Although in terms of overall appearance, this creation almost completely reproduces the classic mechs in the “Metal Gear Solid” series, but there are still many limitations in actual functions. The part that looks like the foot is actually made up of multiple small wheels, and two treasure chests are used, plus two stakes to fix the whole on the ground. Because of this, Link has no way to directly Operate the mech or move it around. Basically, this Metal Gear is just a fixed turret with a luxurious appearance. Even so, it is still very exciting to create a work with such a high degree of appearance restoration in “Tears of the Kingdom”. Fans were amazed and began to expect more players to create similar powerful works.

Speaking of the Metal Gear Solid series, Konami officially revealed the long-rumored Metal Gear Solid 3 remake at the recent PlayStation Showcase. The CG animation trailer of Metal Gear Solid Δ Snake Eater released at the event showed many natural scenes. Players can see a water snake trying to ambush a parrot parked on driftwood, but was immediately attacked by a crocodile. Then the screen is brought to Naked Snake who is waiting for an opportunity. After this trailer, Konami also officially introduced the HD remastered collection of the first three works in the “Metal Gear Solid” series, which will be launched this fall. As for “Metal Gear Solid Δ”, it has not yet been released. Exact time to market.

Figure / uran120

Even so, uran120 proves that players seem to be able to relive the shock of Metal Gear first in “Tears of the Kingdom”, which in the two weeks since the game’s official release, players around the world have invested in this work A lot of time, and according to the statistics of a Twitch streamer who spent six days playing the game continuously, players need to spend at least 139 hours to complete 100% of “Tears of the Kingdom”.