Playing experience of “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6”: a reborn fighting game, also a work suitable for novices | 4Gamers

Recently, it can be said that the masterpieces are full. The old action giant Capcom (CAPCOM)’s “Street Fighter” also launched the latest generation of work “Street Fighter 6” (Street Fighter 6) at the beginning of the month. The grandmaster of the fighting game industry has undergone more than 35 years of evolution. After we have experienced it this time, here are our thoughts on this game.

New RPG gameplay “World Tour”

If we want to talk about “Fighting Whirlwind 6” this time, we must mention the new mode “World Tour”. This mode can be said to be RPG combined with fighting, and it can be said to have created a new way for today’s fighting games.

To describe it in one sentence, the “World Tour” mode is most similar to today’s games is the “MyCAREER” mode of the “NBA 2K” series.

After a high-degree-of-freedom pinching, the player can carry out the story with the character he created himself. As the main storyline progresses, the player will start to upgrade the level and gain skill points to improve the ability.

The most attractive thing is to meet the characters of this generation in the plot, use their fighting style, learn from them, and freely match the nirvana. Only one skill with the same command can be selected.

So we can let our characters learn Long’s Wave Fist, paired with Kyle’s Foot Knife (Flash Kick), and then learn Honda’s Super Head Hammer (スーパー头把き), etc. Of course, if you want, you can also set three different ones. Flying props in one, as long as the old Kombat players must feel that this combination is quite dreamy.

There is also a clothing store in the game where you can buy clothing, clothing can increase attributes, and can also be used as appearance equipment. After the world tour mode is over, you can also bring the character to the battle lobby to fight with other players’ self-created characters. In the case of what nirvana the opponent will know, there is indeed a sense of novelty.

It’s a pity that Laoka is obviously still a company that is good at action games, and there is still room for improvement in the production of the vast RPG world.

In this world tour, some inconveniences can be seen to some extent, such as some points will constantly rush out of active attacking opponents, the arrangement of teleportation points, the interaction of story characters, the order of appearance, these small details accumulate It will make some players feel irritated in some situations.

In addition, from “Monster Hunter World” to “Whirlwind 6”, I can roughly see the disadvantage of the RE engine, that is, the lighting is still not good enough, which makes it easy for the character to overexpose the face in some scenes, so the After looking at CAPCOM, is there any way to improve this point.

It is undeniable that this “world tour” is a very good move. In the past, the reason why many people wanted to step into fighting games but gave up was because they were afraid that after buying the game, they would give up after being abused for a few games.

But “World Tour” is enough to persuade novices to try this game. There are levels and no cowards. As long as you are willing to finish the main story, this RPG gameplay basically provides at least 20 hours of game hours, which can be given to players on the threshold of purchase. A certain sense of security.

Definitely the “Battle Lobby” developed by players of that era

Players before the seventh grade may still have memories of fighting with coins in the arcade center. The online battle hall “Battle Lobby” produced by Capcom this time can be said to have almost completely virtualized the various features of the past arcade center, which is commendable.

First of all, players can use the self-created characters of “World Tour” to enter the battle lobby. In this futuristic arcade center, sometimes you will see several people crowded in front of a certain machine, probably because there is a master in that machine. In the battle, and everyone is watching the battle around the machine.

If your hands are itchy, players can also line up to challenge, just like in the past when everyone lined up coins and lost. And Capcom has also made a lot of details, such as the victorious player will actually have a victory posture, and the loser will also have a lost posture, so even players who are not watching the battle can see who wins and who loses.

These designs perfectly present the atmosphere of the game center in the past. I believe that game designers must also be players from that era.

There are also some nostalgic games from the past in the battle lobby, not only the full version, but also memories of the arcade era, and there is also a “challenge mode” for one coin. It is an opportunity for a real master. On the other hand, it can also give people something more relaxing to play in addition to the battle where the focus is on gains and losses.

If I really want to talk about the disadvantages, it is probably that the upper limit of the number of people in each lobby is a little less. Although it is understandable that the server load and the opportunity of “all players have a table to play at the same time” are considered, after all, not every player enters the lobby. In the platoon battle, sometimes I always feel that there are too many empty machines, and it will be more lively if more people can be packed.

The most original “Fighting Land”, also added some things

In addition, the “Fighting Land” mode extended all the way from the series, including arcade mode, training mode, teaching mode, general battle, etc. These can be said to be the basic modes of a fighting game, and some details have been added .

The training mode can record more details, which is very important for technical improvement. The arcade mode also includes some necessary story plots and various art settings, which are still considered complete.

In the battle mode, some special battles with special rules are added, such as field traps and various special victory and defeat conditions. These are very suitable for occasions where there is no pressure to fight, and to play with relatives and friends.

Lao Ka is still groping for the future of fighting games, this time he tried his best

In terms of difficulty, this time Capcom has added a new “Modern Mode” operation mode. This operation mode is already quite similar to “Super Smash Bros. Super Smash Bros.” You don’t need to use any tricks, just use the direction to match the nirvana button, In addition, the game also has some automatic combos built in, so that novices can quickly perform some beautiful combos.

This time, “Quick Fighting Whirlwind 6” has introduced the “power slot” system in fighting. Regarding the use of power slots, Taiwan’s first-class players such as Gamerbee, Wugu Petroleum King and others have filming teaching. Players who are interested in improving their fighting skills , might as well listen to what they have to say.

The editor’s own impression of playing is that the power system this time is obviously a game from shallow to deep. It is easy to get started, but to use various changes accurately requires various advanced exercises and accumulation of experience.

Although reducing the difficulty of fighting games is the consensus of all manufacturers and even players, but in fact fighting games have gone through years of accumulation. No matter how simple the operation is, there are still differences in the basic concept of fighting. The subtle operation still seems to be inferior to the classic mode, so although Capcom has recognized the modern mode can be used in the game, it is worth watching when there will be a master of the modern mode.

To sum up, simplifying operations is a necessary direction, but it can only be said to be one of the links that make fighting games popular again. The idea given by Capcom this time is to first use the “World Tour” to attract more players who are slightly interested in fighting, and then use the modern mode to step into the deep water area of ​​​​the battle.

Although I already know that “Quick Fighting Tornado 6” still has season tickets and DLC costumes waiting for players. Compared with the 5th generation, it was basically a semi-finished product when it first came out. It is already much better. It can definitely be called a game that can be bought. As for How good the final result will be depends on whether the player pays the bill.