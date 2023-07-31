PlayStation 5 cheaper for the first time! What good is the offer from Sony?

By Natalie Wetzel | Jul 26, 2023 at 4:47 p.m

PlayStation or Xbox? This is a big question for many gamers buying a console for the first time. If you need spontaneous decision-making support in this matter, Sony is making a short-term and very tempting offer with the current PS5.

TECHBOOK has put together a detailed guide for those who want to be well informed when buying a new console: Which console is worthwhile for whom? Because if you only chase the cheapest price without paying attention to the manufacturer, performance, storage space and so on, you will not be happy with your choice. But if you are flirting with a PlayStation anyway, you should be careful now! Because now – so shortly after Amazon Prime Day – the Japanese PlayStation manufacturer Sony has started a campaign that is intended to convince the one or the other undecided person to buy it – because the PS5 with drive has never been so cheap.

While the popular PlayStation 5 is still Sony’s latest gaming console, users have not always been free of barriers to purchase. Especially in the year of release 2020, high demand due to the pandemic and simultaneous delivery bottlenecks meant that the PS5 was often not available. That meant empty shelves and long faces. And those who didn’t strike immediately or simply couldn’t get hold of a console anymore may have regretted it directly in the summer of 2022, when Sony raised the price from the already proud 500 euros to 550 euros.

Bargain price for limited time

Now Sony seems to be making a 180 degree turnaround in its pricing policy for the first time – at least for a short time. Because the PS5 with drive is currently on offer for up to 100 euros below the normal price of around 475 euros. The offer has been valid since July 25th and will last until August 7th – while stocks last. Acting quickly could be worth it. However, a look at the prices in other shops shows that the console is also available elsewhere at at least similar – if not better – conditions.

At Amazon, Saturn and MediaMarkt, the individual PS5 is currently available for 459.99 euros. At GameStop, you can save another 10 euros using a voucher system. It must also be clearly emphasized that the cheaper offer from Sony only applies to the PS5 with a drive. The PS5 without a drive still costs 450 euros. Therefore, one must honestly say that this offer is not relevant for every prospective customer. After all, many users can safely do without the drive and thus the more expensive PS5 model because they only buy the games in digital form anyway. However, it is still good to know that MediaMarkt is currently running a games campaign – in line with the Sony campaign – in which many PS5 games are being reduced or offered in a cheaper bundle.

Making room for the next console?

But how is it that Sony allows itself to be carried away with such a price reduction? It would be obvious that the affected model should be sold off, since the new PlayStation 5 Slim will soon be available. TECHBOOK has checked the rumors about the new slim model. Unfortunately, it is still unclear exactly when this “soon” should be – but possibly as early as the third quarter of 2023. A release can probably be expected in August.

If the new Playstation 5 Slim is in a similar price range to its predecessors, then a console could come onto the market with it that is at least as powerful, but significantly smaller and cheaper than the classic PS5. Then it’s better to sell the “old” PS5 models quickly at a discount price before nobody wants them anymore – Sony may have thought so.

