The Playstation 5 (test report) has been on the market since the end of 2020, but it was mostly not available. Empty shelves, long waiting lists and small contingents slowed down a realistic purchase opportunity. That has now suddenly changed.

As early as December 2022, we were able to see the console in almost every electronics store during our Christmas vacation in Dubai. Now more and more German retailers are listing the PS5. We show how to get to the game console cheaply and quickly.

How much does the Playstation 5 cost?



At launch, the MSRP for the PS5 with disc drive was €499 and for the PS5 Digital Edition (without disc drive) €399. Both consoles are no longer available for these prices. Delivery bottlenecks and inflation led to a decent price increase. The console is currently available at a market price of 520 euros (without drive) and 680 euros (with drive). After all, a controller and a game are usually always included in the packages. The prices for Germany also match our sightings in Dubai.

Buy PS5 directly



Various German online retailers now have the Playstation 5 in their range. In the following overview we show where the console is immediately available and can be obtained as cheaply as possible:

Saturn: Available until the end of March from 519 euros (without drive)

Available until the end of March from 519 euros (without drive) Media Markt: Available until the end of March from 519 euros (without drive)

Available until the end of March from 519 euros (without drive) Ebay: Immediately available from 550 euros (without drive)

Immediately available from 550 euros (without drive) Amazon: Immediately available from 619 euros (with drive)

Immediately available from 619 euros (with drive) Cyberport: Immediately available for 629 euros (with drive)

Immediately available for 629 euros (with drive) Otto: Immediately available from 799 euros (with drive)

We have sorted the best-known dealers and shops by price. We update this overview regularly when retailers adjust their prices. The following price comparison shows other offers.

Bundle with mobile phone tariff



For a one-time fee of 99 euros & monthly 35 euros:

There is a one-time fee of 99 euros Flymobile the Playstation 5 with drive, controller, God of War Ragnarök and second controller. The offer is linked to a tariff bundle with a term of 24 months. There is 26 GB (max. 35 MBit/s) in the Vodafone network and a telephony flat rate for 35 euros per month.

In total you pay for the bundle 939 Euro – there is currently no better bundle price.

For a one-time fee of 45 euros & monthly 45 euros:

Alternatively, the console is also available in a bundle (with drive and Fifa 2023) from Sparhandy with a mobile phone contract. The console is available here with a one-time connection price of 45 euros including shipping (available immediately).

There is a tariff for that O2 Free L Boost with 120 GB (max. 300 MBit/s), telephony and SMS flat rate. There is a credit of 100 euros when you take your phone number with you. The total costs are included in the 24-month term 960 Euro. If you subtract the regular costs of 40 euros per month for the O2 Free L Boost tariff, the PS5 actually only costs 45 euros.

Xbox Series X oder Playstation 5?



What accessories do you need?



There is usually a controller for every PS5. However, if you use the console in rooms that are shared with other people, you should definitely get headphones. In our opinion, the original Sony Pulse 3D headphones are the best choice here. Do you still need a remote control, charging station for controllers or accessories for streaming? Then we have put together an overview of PS5 accessories here.

Conclusion

