It’s been a year and a few days since Discord was integrated on the PS4 and PS5, and it’s been six months since the Xbox got some Discord features, too, so PlayStation owners must have been waiting for a while for the promised voice chat feature. Luckily, rumors of its proximity appear to be true.

A new post on the PlayStation Blog reveals the beta version of the new system software launching today, with Discord voice chat and variable refresh rate support for 1440p among the highlights. The update also adds a new filter for game playlists, the option to manually upload captures to the PlayStation App, making it easier to access PS4 saves on PS5, and a few other things.

The length of these betas has varied widely over the years, but rumors that the final version will be available to everyone in March sound more likely.