Home Technology PlayStation 5 global sales exceed 30 million units, auxiliary controller “Project Leonardo” is under development-Game Base
Technology

PlayStation 5 global sales exceed 30 million units, auxiliary controller “Project Leonardo” is under development-Game Base

by admin
PlayStation 5 global sales exceed 30 million units, auxiliary controller “Project Leonardo” is under development-Game Base
  1. PlayStation 5 global sales exceed 30 million units, auxiliary controller “Project Leonardo” under development game base
  2. Project Leonardo is Sony’s PS5 control kit for the disabled Engadget Chinese version
  3. 【CES 2023】Help people with disabilities enjoy PS5 games Project Leonardo for PS5 Freely set handle buttons PCM
  4. PS5 sales exceeded 30 million units! The president of Sony shouted “the shortage is over” Yahoo Kimo News
  5. Sony announces that PS5 sales have exceeded 30 million units, and the out-of-stock alert is gradually lifted 4Gamers
  6. View full story on Google News
See also  Rumor has it that Microsoft sent emails to Xbox players to collect opinions for Game Pass promotional version

You may also like

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 laptop processors have up to...

Ai Ai Ai! – the Republic

Win11 22H2 has a new bug: the file...

In Louisiana, porn sites have to ask users...

In Louisiana, porn sites have to ask users...

Project Leonardo is Sony’s PS5 control kit for...

How Samsung TVs are changing: Microled ever smaller,...

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 laptop processors have up to...

How Samsung TVs are changing: Microled ever smaller,...

Screen Time – January 2023 –

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy