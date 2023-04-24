PlayStation 5 Pro is rumored to be in the works and expected to launch in 2024 #PS5 (190690)

In 2017, three years after the official launch of Sony’s previous generation console PlayStation 4, an upgraded “PS4 Pro” console was pleasantly brought to players. This new console can not only directly use and interoperate with all original games of the PS4 console, but also further enhances the performance of this console, giving game developers the opportunity to create a more detailed gaming experience for the PS4 console. A year later, rival Microsoft jumped on the bandwagon, creating an updated version of the Xbox One, the Xbox One X.

Does Sony intend to continue the strategy of pushing upgrades in generations?

The successful performance of these two consoles also seems to confirm that launching “upgrades and facelifts” in the middle of the game generation is indeed a feasible strategy. Therefore, just over 2 years after Sony’s new-generation console PlayStation 5 was officially launched, many related news once again hinted that Sony may be planning a similar upgrade plan for this console.

In the past few months, many reports have claimed that the official is currently developing a new model PS5 console with an “external optical drive”. However, this host will not see any upgrades in terms of performance. In addition, according to the latest information released by the Insider Gaming website, Sony is likely to have started the research and development plan for the PS5 Pro console.

The arrival of PS5 Pro means that this generation has gone half way?

Although details related to this upgraded version of the host are still to be determined, according to the logic of the PS4 Pro, this new host will be further upgraded for the performance of the PS5 host, and recent patents suggest that Sony is currently developing Methods that improve the rendering of ray tracing techniques. However, it is still unclear at this stage whether there is a certain connection between this patent and the new console, nor can it be fully guaranteed that Sony is indeed planning a PS5 Pro console.

In this report, the Insider Gaming website revealed that the PS5 Pro is expected to be released in late 2024, exactly four years after the original PS5 console was originally released. If the launch of this type of “upgraded console” means that the game generation has gone halfway, then the new generation of PS6 consoles that are farther behind seem to have to wait until at least 2028 to meet players.

The developer has received a development kit for the new machine?

On the other hand, before this news surfaced, many media claimed in relevant news that many game development teams have received development kits for PS5 Pro and Microsoft Xbox Series X upgraded consoles. But like other news related to this, this statement has never been confirmed by any official.