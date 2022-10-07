Home Technology PlayStation 5 seems to be able to “crack jailbreak”
Technology

PlayStation 5 seems to be able to “crack jailbreak”

by admin
PlayStation 5 seems to be able to “crack jailbreak”
news-main-body”>

news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

文章： Jonas Maki – Gamereactor.cn

“Jailbreaking” usually means savvy consumers have found a way behind the user interface of a consumer electronics product, which often paves the way for the use of pirated software, etc. It’s been two years since the PlayStation 5 launched, and now it appears to be jailbroken.

Modder Lance McDonald made the announcement via Twitter. MacDonald previously rose to fame by releasing an exclusive update to Bloodborne that forced the game to run at 60 frames per second, so this is a tech-savvy guy we’re dealing with.

Its impact remains uncertain, and many have been warned that this approach doesn’t always work.

This article and pictures are used with permission from Gamereactor, the original text is published here

See also  Apple Watch Series 3 Countdown Starts

You may also like

Sci-fi action-adventure Hubris will launch on PS VR2...

How much does AppleCare+ cost? Should I buy...

“Wild Heart” released a 7-minute live video, various...

Isle of Catan – Console Edition announced for...

Rumor: Red Fall coming end of March 2023...

EA Unveils Next-Generation Street Racing Game “Fast Thrill:...

EA Unveils Next-Generation Street Racing Game Speed: Untamed,...

“ONE PIECE Time Travel Poem” released the trailer...

Matter 1.0, the smart home standard that brings...

A fake INPS email is circulating announcing refunds....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy