PlayStation 5 Slim: All information about the Sony console

It is common for Sony to release a Pro and Slim version a few years after releasing a new console. Accordingly, gaming fans are eagerly awaiting news about a PlayStation 5 Slim. Now Sony has officially presented the model.

On November 19, 2020, just in time for the Christmas shopping season, Sony launched its high-end PlayStation 5 console. As of now it is available in two versions: the “normal” version and the so-called “Digital Edition”. The latter costs a little less, but has no drive. With the now introduced PlayStation 5 Slim, the Sony console is also becoming a little more flexible. Both the normal PS5 with a drive and the digital model without should get a corresponding variant.

When will the PlayStation 5 Slim be released?

After a long time of speculation about a release date before a new version was even announced, a launch window has now been set. As Sony announced on its blog, the product will be launched in November.

The start is primarily confirmed for the USA. Sony says: “The new PS5 model will be available in the US from November at select local retailers and Direct.playstation.com, where available. The global rollout will continue in the following months.” However, the manufacturer warns directly that – as with the PS5 itself – there could be delivery bottlenecks initially.

Rumors about a flexible drive are true

The biggest difference between the regular PlayStation and the Digital Edition is the disc drive. While the basic model has one within its white housing, the cheaper version has to do without one at all. Players are therefore fully dependent on the PlayStation Store and the download function or cloud gaming.

The well-known insider Tom Henderson suspected in advance that the PS5 Slim would have a drive that users could then flexibly remove and put back on. This has now been confirmed. If you want, you can upgrade the digital edition with an additional UHD Blu-ray drive. However, this costs extra. Cost: 120 euros.

In general, both slim models of the PlayStation 5 should be smaller and lighter. Sony reports a reduction in size of almost 30 percent. The PS5 loses 18 percent in weight and the Digital Edition even loses 24 percent – without a drive, of course.

The new PlayStation 5 (Slim)Photo: Sony PlayStation Blog

Along with the presentation of the consoles, Sony also published the technical specifications of the PS5 Slim models. So not much has changed inside. Sony has only tweaked the memory again. And when it comes to design, everything stays the same. However, the round base is now only available separately. If you want to put your PlayStation 5 Slim upright, you have to buy the holder accordingly.

How much should the new PS5 Slim cost?

After a price increase in summer 2022, the standard PlayStation 5 currently costs 549.99 euros and the digital edition without a drive costs 449.99 euros. This is exactly where the PlayStation 5 Slim comes in.

As usual, the normal edition costs just under 550 euros, the digital edition costs just under 450 euros. As already mentioned, the extra drive costs 120 euros and the stand costs 30 euros.

