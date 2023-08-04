PlayStation can take a lesson from that

Microsoft is now officially selling replacement parts for its Xbox controllers in its own store. Instructions and video guides are also available. Sony has so far looked in vain for such a program on the PlayStation.

Microsoft launches Xbox repair program

Many companies have taken up the cause of sustainability. Microsoft has also started to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions and those of its customers. Windows PCs and Xbox consoles are now primarily updated outside of usage times, when a particularly large amount of low-emission energy is fed into the power grid.

But avoiding e-waste is also an important topic at Microsoft – and therefore also the repair of old equipment. The company recently agreed to offer replacement parts for some of its Surface products. Now you take the next step and also offer components for the Xbox controllers.

On Microsoft’s American website, customers can now: Replacement parts for the current Xbox Wireless Controller and the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 bestellen:

upper half of the case in white and black colors Complete set of replacement buttons Input motherboard with USB-C connector+ motherboard with vibration motors

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 – Core Edition

The price may be higher now. Price from 04/08/2023 1:45 p.m

Depending on the selected component and controller model, the spare parts cost between around 18 euros and 55 euros. In addition to the spare parts themselves, Microsoft also offers its users one detailed PDF instructions for replacing the parts to (source: Microsoft). And if that’s not enough, you can also watch the two matching video tutorials from Microsoft on YouTube. Here both controllers are disassembled piece by piece:

Looking for matching accessories that will make your Xbox even better? Don’t miss out on these gadgets:

Xbox spare parts not yet available in Germany

However, German hobbyists still have to be patient. If you look for the spare parts on the German websites of Xbox and Microsoft, you will get nothing. Currently, the individual components only seem to be offered overseas by Microsoft. In a few months, however, the spare parts will probably be sold in more and more countries.

Until then, German Xbox players will continue to have to be satisfied with their spare parts on eBay, on Amazon or in special online shops have to order. However, customers should make sure that they are ordering the right goods and that the seller has good reviews.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

