PlayStation Days of Play sales kick off this week

Sony has set a date for the start of its annual PlayStation Days of Play sale. The digital sale is set to start on June 2nd and run until June 12th, and will see discounts on a ton of different PS4, PS5, and PC games, as well as subscriptions and add-ons for PlayStation Plus to launch.

The sale will start at 8:01 BST/9:01 CEST on June 2 and end at 7:59 BST/8:59 CEST on June 12, and while PlayStation hasn’t revealed the exact deals that will be on offer, we’ve been told PS All 12-month plans of Plus will be 25% off, available to anyone who orders through the PlayStation Gear storeDAYSOFPLAY23 Promo code to get 20% off select items.

Be sure to head here when the sale kicks off to see what deals you can snag.