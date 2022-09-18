After a long period of waiting and various outflow news, “Uncharted Adventure: A Rogue Saga Collection”, which includes the latest two works from the PlayStation classic exclusive action game “Uncharted Adventure” series, will finally be officially released on October 19th. On Steam and Epic Games Store two PC game platforms.

Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection includes two critically acclaimed titles from the series, Uncharted 4, released in 2016 and 2017, and the spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. The compilation officially launched for PS5 in January this year, and is now about to become another PlayStation-exclusive game on the PC platform.

In a newly released trailer, the official PlayStation channel shows fans the actual gameplay of the PC version of Uncharted: A Thief Collection, and details the features of this version, such as support for ultra-wide screens , 4K resolution, self-adjustable frame rate, etc. In addition, this game also supports many exclusive features of the PS5 controller DualSense on the PC platform.

In addition, in another official announcement, Sony also revealed in more detail the PC version-specific elements imported by the porting manufacturer Iron Galaxy for the game, such as a redesigned UI interface, automatic optimization settings for GPU and VRAM , variable reading speed, etc., and also supports the RGB dynamic color changing function of Razer Chroma, and AMD’s Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2, as for Nvidia’s DLSS is not yet supported, but according to the past practice of many new PC games, players It is very likely that we will see support for this feature added in an update in the future.

Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection is now available on the Epic Games Store and on the Steam merchandise page, and is open for pre-orders. In addition, Sony has confirmed that the PC version of Uncharted: A Rogue Saga Collection will offer a wealth of adjustment options, such as textures, mod quality, anti-aliasing, shadows, reflections, and ambient occlusion. The following is Sony’s official PC hardware requirements recommendation table for this game, divided into four different picture quality and frame rate targets.

Minimum requirements – 720p, 30 fps, medium settings

Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i5-4330, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 960 (4GB), AMD R9 290X (4GB)

Memory: 8GB

Storage: 126GB HDD (SSD recommended)

Recommended Requirements – 1080p, 30 fps, high-end settings

Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i7-4770, AMD Ryzen 5 1500X

Graphics Card: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB), AMD RX 570 (4GB)

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD

“Performance Mode” System Requirements – 1440p, 60 fps, Advanced Settings

Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i7-7700k, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 2070 (8GB), AMD RX 5700XT (8GB)

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD

“Ultimate” System Requirements – 4K, 60fps, Ultimate Settings

Operating System: Windows 10 – 64 bit

Processor: Intel i9-9900k, AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Graphics Card: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB), AMD RX 6800 (16GB)

Memory: 16GB

Storage: 126GB SSD