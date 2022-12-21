Sony Interactive Entertainment Taiwan (SIET) announced today (12/21) that in order to celebrate the festive season, it will launch a “PlayStation Holiday Limited-Time Offer” from now until January 3, 2023, and select PS5 / PS4 games can enjoy discounts.The discount is applicable to all PlayStation authorized dealers in Taiwan ※1. The number of promotional products is limited, while stocks last.

※1 The products available at each retail store may vary, please check with the store for details.

“PlayStation Holiday Limited Time Offer” Official Site

point of sale

“PlayStation Holiday Limited Time Offer” details

From December 21, 2022 to January 3, 2023, purchase the following products to enjoy festive discounts, details are as follows:

Selected PS5 and PS4 Blu-ray Disc Games

A variety of popular PS5 and PS4 masterpieces (Blu-ray Disc version) will be available at preferential prices, games include:

Nioh2 © KOEI TECMO GAMES CO.,LTD. & Team NINJA All rights reserved.

Nioh, and the Team NINJA logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Returnal™ ©2021-2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd. Developed by Housemarque Oy. “Returnal” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment

Europe. All rights reserved.

© 2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. DEATH STRANDING is a trademark of Sony Interactive

Entertainment LLC. Created and developed by KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS.

© 2021 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Ghost of Tsushima is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Developed by Sucker Punch Productions LLC.

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and developed by Naughty Dog LLC. Uncharted is a

registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other

countries.

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Developed by Polyphony Digital Inc. “Polyphony Digital logo”,

“Gran Turismo” and “GT” are registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Manufacturers,

cars, names, brands and associated imagery featured in this game in some cases include trademarks and/or copyrighted materials of their respective owners. Any depiction or recreation of real-world locations, entities, businesses, or organizations is not intended to be or imply any sponsorship or endorsement of

this game by such party or parties. All rights reserved.

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Published by Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe Ltd.

Developed by Guerrilla. “Horizon Forbidden West” is a trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe.

All rights reserved.

ELDEN RING™ & ©BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. / ©2022 FromSoftware, Inc.

© 2022 Electronic Arts Inc. EA、EA SPORTS 和 EA SPORTS 標誌均屬 Electronic Arts Inc.的商標。FIFA 官方授權產品。© FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA.All rights reserved.Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc.”

© 2022 Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC. Created and developed by Naughty Dog LLC. The Last of Us is a registered trademark of Sony Interactive Entertainment LLC and related companies in the U.S. and other

countries.

© CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED