PlayStation Insider Reveals Details on Unreleased PS5 Slim Console; Promises Improved Heat Dissipation and Sleek Design

Recently, PlayStation insider Zuby Tech has shared some exciting information about the yet-to-be-released PS5 Slim console. According to Zuby Tech, the model number for the PS5 Slim is CFI-1300, and it will feature a cutting-edge 5nm process APU.

One of the notable changes in the PS5 Slim is the elimination of the liquid gold heat dissipation system found in the current PS5 model. Zuby Tech explains that the APU in the PS5 Slim generates comparatively less heat, therefore making the liquid gold heat dissipation unnecessary.

If this news holds true, it would mean that the PS5 Slim has a significant advantage over its predecessor in terms of heat dissipation. The removal of the liquid gold heat dissipation system would streamline the design and potentially provide a more efficient cooling solution for the console.

Besides the improved heat dissipation, the PS5 Slim is also said to feature a sleek and compact design. It will be thinner and lighter than the current PS5 console. Additionally, users can expect vibrant and vivid colors, enhanced HDR effects, and an immersive experience when playing games or streaming videos on the PS5 Slim.

Sony has reportedly redesigned the motherboard and components layout in the PS5 Slim, leading to better power consumption and improved heat dissipation performance. This redesign allows Sony to decrease the size of the console while maintaining its functionality.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, it is highly anticipated that the PS5 Slim will be unveiled in August. Gaming enthusiasts and PlayStation fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on this new and improved version of the popular gaming console.

Source: Zuby Tech

