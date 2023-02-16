Home Technology PlayStation is hosting a free online multiplayer weekend this week – Gamereactor
Sony seems to be really ramping up its efforts with PlayStation Plus lately, as the service’s newest addition has some serious heavyweights. But beyond that, Sony is celebrating the service with a Game Fest event that offers game trials (like God of War: Ragnarök we recently reported on), a new PlayStation Stars event, double discounts on games, and a sweepstakes to win Bravia XR OLED TVs and more, and even offers free online multiplayer games.

This is the real kicker of the campaign, as it’s by far the most accessible of any PlayStation owner. It will allow any PlayStation 4 or 5 owner to play online multiplayer games for free during the upcoming weekend (February 18 and 19) without a PlayStation Plus subscription.

The weekend will also feature PlayStation Tournaments on FIFA 23, Guilty Gear Strive and NBA 2K23, and any PS Plus subscribers who participate in the online free weekend will also receive digital collectibles to add to their Stars collection.

Will you be playing PlayStation games with friends this weekend?

