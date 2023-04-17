Home » PlayStation launches dedicated esports YouTube channel – Gamereactor
PlayStation launches dedicated esports YouTube channel

by admin
PlayStation is clearly very interested in helping to develop and grow the world of esports, as we’ve seen the Japanese video game giant make a number of moves over the past few years to cement itself as the world leader in esports.

This was previously done with the acquisition of fighting game esports agency EVO, and was recently expanded further with a new dedicated PlayStation Esports YouTube channel.

We’re told that the channel will be used to share pro player interviews, tips and tricks, guides, event highlights, and other exclusive content we believe to be PlayStation-owned or partnered tournaments and events.

You can get a glimpse of what the channel will have to offer in the video below, and head over to it here.

