Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced today (4/12) that it will bring the latest episode of the PlayStation live show “State of Play” at 5:00 am on April 14 (Friday), Taiwan/Hong Kong time.

The official stated that this State of Play is a special episode of the PS5 action role-playing game “Final Fantasy XVI”, which is scheduled to be launched on June 22. It will bring more than 20 minutes of the latest real-machine play video, and further explore the information disclosed in the previous promotional video. The dark fantasy world view, powerful summoned beasts, manifesters of the power of boarded summoned beasts, and details of the combat system are what players are concerned about and expect.

Players can watch on PlayStation’s official Twitch or YouTube channel.

