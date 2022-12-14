Home Technology PlayStation opens “2022 Game Review” to count playing time and most frequently played games – Computer King Ada
by admin
PlayStation has recently released the “Game Review in 2022”. After logging in to the account, players can count their total playing time, most frequently played games, number of trophies won, PlayStation Plus and other data, and learn about the global fun statistics of some popular games. And will be rewarded according to unlocking statistical achievements.

Players who want to review can log in to the “2022 Game Review” page from the shortcut bar on the homepage of the PlayStation official website. After successfully logging in, the main page with an account will be displayed first to confirm that it is the person.

Then you will see 4 total play time, most played games, number of trophies earned and PlayStation Plus pending unlock data.

PlayStation opens

The total playing time will be divided according to PS5 and PS4. I didn’t buy PS5, so it is 0%, and the playing time is not much, only 156 hours.

PlayStation opens

This data category provides the global data of “Forbidden Lands of the Western Regions of the Horizon”, including the number of hours spent in photo mode, the number of defeats of Lei Tingya, etc.

PlayStation opens

The most frequently played games section lists the number of games played and the 5 most frequently played games, and counts the player’s favorite game types based on the number of login hours, number of games played, and number of trophies won.

PlayStation opens

PlayStation opens

This data category provides God of War Ragnarök global data, including total enemies killed, axes thrown, etc.

See also  "The Sims 4" will become a free game to support Steam/PS4/PS5/Xbox Series X|S/Xbox One

PlayStation opens

In addition to counting various trophies, the number of trophies won will also have major trophy milestones.

PlayStation opens

PlayStation opens

This data category provides the global data of “Romantic Tour 7”, including the number of vehicles collected, the mileage driven, etc.

PlayStation opens

In the PlayStation Plus section, the author did not subscribe, so the screen only shows 330 games included in PlayStation Plus in 2022.

PlayStation opens

There are also statistics such as the most popular games.

PlayStation opens

This data category provides global data for STRAY, including number of meows, miles traveled in buckets, etc.

PlayStation opens

After all the achievements are unlocked, you can view the summary data and summary card on the achievement page.

PlayStation opens

PlayStation opens

According to the unlocking statistical achievements, the author obtained a redemption code for the “ASTRO” personal shape.

PlayStation opens

Unexpectedly, 2022 will come to the end of the year again, so various annual review data have also been made public. Looking at PlayStation’s “2022 Game General Review” every year, as a member of the community, the most lamentable thing is that “there is no time to play games because there is no time to buy games.” , you may wish to log in to the review page to see the statistical results, to see how many trophies you have challenged, or how many Shanji games you have bought.

PlayStation official website

