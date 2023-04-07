Home Technology PlayStation Plus 4月遊戲：《Meet Your Maker》、《Sackboy: A Big Adventure》、《Tails of Iron》
Technology

PlayStation Plus 4月遊戲：《Meet Your Maker》、《Sackboy: A Big Adventure》、《Tails of Iron》

by admin
PlayStation Plus 4月遊戲：《Meet Your Maker》、《Sackboy: A Big Adventure》、《Tails of Iron》

All will be available for play from April 4th.

Adam MichelSenior Manager of SIE Game Service Content

I’m so excited to be here today to reveal April’s PlayStation Plus Game of the Month. The monthly game lineup Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, April 4 to Monday, May 1.

Let’s take a closer look at each game.

《Meet Your Maker》| PS4、PS5

“Meet Your Maker” is a first-person post-apocalyptic build and loot game, each level is designed by the player. Switching between different characters, in addition to planning dangerous outposts full of traps and guards, you also have to prepare for meticulous, fast-paced battles and raids on outposts created by other players. Get an edge by choosing the right gear configuration (melee, ranged, defensive), traits, and consumables to match your playstyle or challenge. You can build together with your friends, combine each other’s ideas, or join forces to raid other people’s outposts.

《Sackboy: A Big Adventure》| PS4, PS5

PlayStation’s iconic Ragdoll returns to action-packed action in this epic, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platform adventure. Players can single-handedly challenge this epic journey full of dangers where every second counts, or enjoy single-player or online team games, forming a team of 2 to 4 adventurers to overcome unexpected and dangerous tasks together, including co-op levels not to be missed.

《Tails of Iron》| PS4、PS5

Fight in brutal, brutal battles in Tails of Iron, a hand-drawn role-playing adventure game set on a hopeless war-torn continent. Players will become “Ricky”, the successor of the Rat Kingdom, and you must drive out the ruthless Frog Race and their murderous leader “The Wart King” to restore your dilapidated kingdom. As you explore this seemingly fascinating world, you’ll meet a unique cast of companions ready to aid you on your adventure. You’ll need to grab every possible boost: whether it’s new recipes, blueprints to forge deadly weapons and armor, or an armored Mole Chariot that travels hundreds of miles!

See also  Because an algorithm will never let you find love, not even on Valentine's Day

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.
※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

source:PlayStation.Blog

You may also like

Researchers develop sonar glasses that can detect facial...

Easter offers in the TechStage Check: Jackery power...

E-scooters: A ban will not be necessary in...

ASRock announced the launch of the iBOX 1300...

HP, new products and programs to help grow...

Discord Nitro adds “sound board” function to make...

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: here are...

The Corgi baby who saw the sweeper for...

Escaping the Metaverse: Is It a Real Crisis?

“Immediately restore ChatGpt in Italy”. Entrepreneurs and academics...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy