All will be available for play from April 4th.

Adam MichelSenior Manager of SIE Game Service Content

I’m so excited to be here today to reveal April’s PlayStation Plus Game of the Month. The monthly game lineup Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, April 4 to Monday, May 1.

Let’s take a closer look at each game.

《Meet Your Maker》| PS4、PS5

“Meet Your Maker” is a first-person post-apocalyptic build and loot game, each level is designed by the player. Switching between different characters, in addition to planning dangerous outposts full of traps and guards, you also have to prepare for meticulous, fast-paced battles and raids on outposts created by other players. Get an edge by choosing the right gear configuration (melee, ranged, defensive), traits, and consumables to match your playstyle or challenge. You can build together with your friends, combine each other’s ideas, or join forces to raid other people’s outposts.

《Sackboy: A Big Adventure》| PS4, PS5

PlayStation’s iconic Ragdoll returns to action-packed action in this epic, fun and frantic 3D multiplayer platform adventure. Players can single-handedly challenge this epic journey full of dangers where every second counts, or enjoy single-player or online team games, forming a team of 2 to 4 adventurers to overcome unexpected and dangerous tasks together, including co-op levels not to be missed.

《Tails of Iron》| PS4、PS5

Fight in brutal, brutal battles in Tails of Iron, a hand-drawn role-playing adventure game set on a hopeless war-torn continent. Players will become “Ricky”, the successor of the Rat Kingdom, and you must drive out the ruthless Frog Race and their murderous leader “The Wart King” to restore your dilapidated kingdom. As you explore this seemingly fascinating world, you’ll meet a unique cast of companions ready to aid you on your adventure. You’ll need to grab every possible boost: whether it’s new recipes, blueprints to forge deadly weapons and armor, or an armored Mole Chariot that travels hundreds of miles!

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

source:PlayStation.Blog