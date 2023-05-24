PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium account for 30% of total subscriptions – – Gamereactor

Sony’s recent business unit meeting provided us with a lot of data. From hardware sales to copies of games sold, there’s a lot to look at, but another interesting tidbit that came out of the conference was the number of renewed PlayStation Plus subscribers.

As of the end of March 2023, 30% of total PlayStation Plus subscribers subscribed to a Premium or Extra tier. Eight million users are on the most expensive PlayStation Plus Premium package, and another 6.1 million subscribe to PlayStation Plus Extra.

Considering that these new services have launched less than a year later, these figures are considerable, and Sony has made more progress in making PS Plus Premium and Extra seem worth the extra cost.

