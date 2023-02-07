Full play from February 7, plus news of PlayStation Plus Collections on PS5.

I’m so excited to be here today to reveal February’s PlayStation Plus Game of the Month. Fight evil spirits in asymmetrical multiplayer Evil Dead: The Game, slide your way and perform stunts on the vibrant and cool skateboard island of Oriole World, and take advantage of Mafia: Definitive Edition Live the life of a Prohibition gangster. In addition, “Sword Art Online Beyond the Shore” and “Destiny 2: Beyond the Light” will also be added to this month’s lineup as additional games.

All five games will be available to PlayStation Plus Basic, Upgraded, and Premium members from Tuesday, February 7 to Monday, March 6. The February game lineup for the PlayStation Plus Upgrade and Premium plans will be announced shortly.

Let’s take a closer look at the monthly games.

《Evil Dead: The Game》| PS4、PS5

Play as Ansh Williams from the popular Ghostbusters series or his friends, and work closely together in the game to experience exciting co-op modes and PVP multiplayer action together! Join a four-player survival team as you explore, loot, and manage your fears in a game inspired by the original Ghostbusters movie trilogy and the Ghostbusters TV series to find key items to mend the gaps in a shattered world. Fight for justice, or control the Kandarian demons to hunt down Anxu and other players, while dominating the possessed demons, the environment, and more. Your goal is to devour everyone’s souls!

“Oreo World” | PS4, PS5

In this unique and daring skateboarding action platformer, embark on a journey to the ultimate nirvana paradise. Grind, perform moves, and fly freely to uncover the mystery of the skateboarding god. Venture into a fascinating and bizarre world, with new quests and challenges, and make new friends along the way. Immerse yourself in the smooth rhythm and enjoy a game that is easy to use, deep and free. Oreo World is the third entry in the critically acclaimed series, created by the BAFTA and award-winning Roll7 team.

Mafia: Definitive Edition | PS4

Explore a restored 1930s cityscape, filled with interwar architecture, vehicles, and culture…and a crime-ridden dark side, in this fully remastered version of the 2002 original. Compete for position in the Mafia during the Prohibition era when organized crime was rampant. After an unexpected encounter with the Mafia, cab driver Tommy Angelo is drawn into a deadly underworld. While Tommy initially felt uncomfortable joining the Salieri crime family, the pay was too good to resist.

Destiny 2: Beyond the Light | PS4, PS5

Embark on a new adventure in the stunning sci-fi world of the multiplayer action shooter Destiny 2 with this expansion pack. Guardians will explore Europa, master the new power of frozen elements, collect powerful exotic equipment, and at the same time start a fierce battle with the dark force “Fallen Chief” Eramis. Destiny 2: Beyond the Light requires a base game Destiny 2 to play.

Last Chance to Download January Games

PlayStation Plus members can also add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Fallout 76, and Axiom 2 to their game saves until Monday, February 6.

The PlayStation Plus Collection has been an exclusive benefit for PlayStation Plus members on PS5 since 2020, and is now being updated. Effective May 9, PlayStation Plus Collections will be discontinued. If you haven’t redeemed a game from the PlayStation Plus Collection, you can do so on or before May 8. You can access redeemed games anytime in the future as long as you still have a PlayStation Plus membership.

We’ll continue to add to our growing collection of PlayStation Plus monthly games and game catalogs, so be sure to check back each month for new titles to redeem.

Thank you all for your support of PlayStation Plus, and we hope you enjoy this month’s lineup.

*Must own Destiny 2 to play Destiny 2: Beyond the Light. Destiny 2 is free to download from the PlayStation Store.

