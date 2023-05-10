PlayStation Plus May Games: GRID Legends, Chivalry 2, and Descenders

Adam Michel

Senior Manager of SIE Game Service Content

I’m so excited to be here today to reveal May’s PlayStation Plus Games of the Month. The monthly game lineup GRID Legends, Chivalry 2 and Descenders will be available to PlayStation Plus members from Tuesday, May 2nd to Monday, June 5th.

Let’s take a closer look at each game.

《GRID Legends》| PS5、PS4

Welcome to GRID Legends, a high-stakes driving experience that combines thrilling racing action, incredible racing variety, and an immersive narrative that gets players right into the heart of the action. Take center stage in a captivating race story, brought to life by a world-class cast including Ncuti Gatwa, and step into the groundbreaking Extended Reality production. This documentary will capture every moment of the raging celebrities, the intrigue off the track, the drama on the track and the notorious Ravenwest Motorsport.

《Chivalry 2》| PS4、PS5

Get back to the ultimate medieval battlefield in this multiplayer first-person hack-and-slash game inspired by the epic battles of medieval movies. Players are drawn into every iconic moment of the era, experiencing large-scale conflicts in haphazard medieval settings, from arenas to full-scale sieges. Choose your playstyle from 4 classes and 12 sub-classes, each with unique weapons and abilities, and do more than just lead the charge into stunning 64-player combat scenarios. The PS5 version supports 4K resolution at 60fps.

《Descenders》| PS4

Descenders is a fast-paced downhill mountain bike racing extreme sports game that’s easy to pick up but challenging to master, featuring a deep physics system that puts you in control of your rider’s every move. Use randomly generated levels to ride different jumps, ramps, and drops in every playthrough. Earn special variants every time you play and find out which ability best suits your riding style, earning new cars and routes as you build your online fame system.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.

source:PlayStation.Blog