PlayStation Plus offers this extra gift for PS5 and PS4 players in January 2024

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Can Enjoy Additional Content in January 2024

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a treat in January 2024 as Sony has announced the additional content that will be available to members with an active subscription. Along with the free games being offered, subscribers can expect to receive a special Warframe pack as an extra gift.

Starting January 2, all PlayStation Plus players will have access to the Synrinx pack for Warframe. This pack includes a range of items such as weapons, armor, and in-game currency, providing players with added bonuses to enhance their gaming experience. The pack will be available throughout the month of January, giving players plenty of time to claim it and make the most of its benefits.

Not only will subscribers have access to the Warframe pack, but they will also receive free games as part of the subscription service. PS5 and PS4 users can look forward to adding A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World, and Evil West to their collections starting January 2. These games will be available as part of the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog.

Games Leaving PlayStation Plus in January 2024

While new games are being added to the PlayStation Plus catalog, it’s also important to take note of the titles that will be leaving the service in the month of January. Nine games will be removed from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog on January 23, giving subscribers a limited time to enjoy these titles before they are no longer available. The list of games leaving the catalog includes popular titles such as Devil May Cry 5, It Takes Two, Jett: The Far Shore, and SnowRunner.

As the new year begins, PlayStation Plus subscribers have plenty of exciting content to look forward to. Whether it’s the addition of new games or the special Warframe pack, there’s something for every gaming enthusiast to enjoy as part of their subscription.

