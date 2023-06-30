Home » PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get a Feast of Games in June 2023
Technology

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get a Feast of Games in June 2023

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Get a Feast of Games in June 2023

Title: PlayStation Plus June 2023 Lineup: A Feast of Games for Subscribers

Subtitle: PlayStation Confirms an Exciting Array of Titles for PS4 and PS5

June 1, 2023

A menu of games awaits PlayStation Plus subscribers this month. With versions available for both PS4 and PS5, these titles are the perfect main course, second course, and dessert to satisfy all tastes. After a very intense series of rumors, PlayStation has confirmed them, find out about them here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Immerse yourself in one of the most underrated Call of Duty games of recent years and enjoy an intense Cold War experience. This game is perfect to cope with the absence of a delivery in this 2023. The Cold War is intensifying, and you are the protagonist!

Alan Wake Remastered
Catch up on the Alan Wake remaster and prepare for the release of its spectacular sequel at the end of October. Discover the exciting world of the writer and immerse yourself in Bright Falls in this gripping adventure full of mystery and suspense.

Endling: Extinction is forever
Before names like Blasphemous 2 arrive, enjoy one of the best Spanish indies of last year. Embark on an exciting adventure in which you must protect the last endangered species.

When will they arrive?
The countdown to download the June 2023 games has begun. Remember that they will be available in the PS Store until July 3.

Other titles
Take this opportunity to enjoy the following games:
– NBA 2K23: A tribute to the recent history of the basketball league.
– Jurassic World Evolution 2: More expansion and excitement in the world of dinosaurs.
– Trek to Yomi: Immerse yourself in a samurai adventure in black and white.

See also  The best The Legend of Zelda games of all time

Also, don’t forget that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games for June will be added soon. The service’s catalog becomes more attractive every day, with titles like A Hat in Time, Far Cry 6, Rogue Legacy 2, and many more.

Get ready to enjoy exciting games and discover new adventures on your PlayStation console. Don’t miss out on July’s PS Plus games and stay tuned for what’s next in the catalog.

