Playstation Plus: The 3 free games in October 2023

If you own a PS4 or PS5, you should definitely also get the Playstation Plus online service*.

You get free games, discounts, online play and many exclusive features for your Playstation 4 and 5.

Two Playstation Plus games have so far been announced for October 2023. These are the titles “The Callisto Protocol” and “Farming Simulator 22”.

If you own a Playstation, you actually also need Playstation Plus*. With the subscription service, owners of a PS4 or PS5 can, for example, compete against other players online. What is much more important, however, is that PS Plus subscribers have access to new, free games every month. This means you can download several free top titles every month.

Free games on Playstation Plus

To get the games, you need a PS Plus membership. You can buy these from Amazon, for example, for one, three or twelve months.* You can then download new free games every month.

Playstation Plus: These games are free in October 2023

Which games await you in October 2023? While in the past four games were often available for download from PS Plus every month, this time only two titles have leaked so far. In all likelihood, however, it will not stay that way.

„The Callisto Protocol„

In the year 2320, a kind of zombie epidemic breaks out on Jupiter’s moon Callisto, which serves as a prison for creatures of all kinds, and Jacob Lee helps to escape. You take control of it in order to push back the bloodthirsty beings and restore the old order.

“Farming Simulator 22„

We rumor that the farming simulator is likely to be a rather polarizing building game. Anyone who is generally not fond of the genre will perhaps discover their love for it in the agricultural sector. Anyone who already enjoys building and growing worlds could quickly find joy in the latest part of the field simulation. Anyone who is already a fan of the series can look forward to a large number of exciting innovations.

When will the free games be available on Playstation Plus?

The free games are usually on the first Tuesday of the month Activated on Playstation Plus*. Accordingly, the games have been available for download since October 3, 2023 and can be played until November 7. The next batch of games for August 2023 will most likely be made available on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The titles are usually announced on the Wednesday before activation.

All the advantages of a PS Plus membership at a glance:

Free full versions of top games Use all online modes of the PS4 and PS5 games without restrictions and compete against other players in multiplayer Special discounts on games and other products in the PS Store Exclusive designs and themes for your games or avatar Access to 100 gigabytes Cloud storage Early participation in beta or alpha testing of select games Offers for certain select brands through PS Plus Rewards Game Help for difficult in-game situations

Exclusive help for PS Plus members

If you get stuck in a game, Sony offers the feature to PS Plus members Game Help. You can jump to this option within your game at the touch of a button, which will display helpful videos about the section you are currently in. You can also view this in a separate video while you are playing – so the annoying search for the right solution on YouTube is over with “Game Help”.

