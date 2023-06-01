Playstation Plus: These free games in June 2023

PR / Business Insider

If you own a PS4 or PS5, you should definitely also secure the Playstation Plus online service*. You get free games, discounts, online play and many exclusive features for your Playstation 4 and 5. In June 2023 there will be three new free games on Playstation Plus. These are the titles “NBA 2K23”, “Jurassic World Evolution 2″ and “Trek to Yomi”.



Anyone who owns a Playstation actually needs Playstation Plus*. With the subscription service, owners of a PS4 or PS5 can, for example, compete against other players online. More importantly, PS Plus subscribers get access to new free games every month. So you can download several free top titles monthly.

Free games on Playstation Plus

You need a PS Plus membership to get the games. You can buy these from Amazon, for example, for one, three or twelve months.* You can then download free games every month.

Playstation Plus: These games are free in June 2023

Which games await you in June 2023? While in the past there were often four games available for download on PS Plus every month, this time there are only three again. These are the free titles this month:

„Trek to Yomi‘ for PS4 and PS5

You slip into the role of the samurai Hiroki, who failed to save the people he was supposed to protect. Now you must take revenge on his opponents. A special highlight of the game is the black and white look, which is reminiscent of Japanese samurai films.

„Jurassic World Evolution 2‘ for PS4 and PS5

As the director of a dinosaur park, you have to breed new dinosaurs from fossils and eggs, build enclosures and entertain your guests in the best possible way. In the end, as is so often the case, it’s all about the money and you have to make sure that your park is lucrative.

„NBA 2K23‘ for the PS4 and PS5

In this basketball simulation you can choose from numerous modes that allow you to slip into the role of individual players or entire teams and fight for coveted titles. Or you lead your club to the top of the league as a coach or team manager.

When will the free games be available on Playstation Plus?

The free games are usually on the first Tuesday of the month unlocked on Playstation Plus*. Accordingly, the games will be available for download from June 6, 2023. Until when can you download the games? You will probably have access to it until July 3, 2023. The next batch of July 2023 games will then most likely be deployed on Tuesday 4th July 2023. The titles are usually announced on the Wednesday before they go live (probably on June 28, 2023).

All advantages of a PS Plus membership at a glance:

Free full versions of top games

Unrestricted use of all online modes of the PS4 and PS5 games and compete against other players in multiplayer

Special discounts on games and other products in the PS Store

Exclusive designs and themes for your games or avatar

Access to 100 gigabytes of cloud storage

Early participation in beta or alpha testing of selected games

Offers on certain select brands through PS Plus Rewards

Game Help for difficult situations in the game

Exclusive help for PS Plus members

If you get stuck in a game, Sony offers PS Plus members the feature Game Help. You can jump to this option within your game with the press of a button, which will bring up helpful videos related to the section you’re currently in. You can also display this in a separate video while you’re playing – so the annoying search for the right solution on YouTube is over with “Game Help”.



