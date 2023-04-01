PR / Business Insider

If you own a PS4 or PS5, you should definitely also secure the Playstation Plus online service*. You get free games, discounts, online play and many exclusive features for your Playstation 4 and 5. In April 2023 there will be three new free games on Playstation Plus. These are the titles “Meet Your Maker”, “Sackboy: A Big Adventure” and “Tails of Iron”.



Anyone who owns a Playstation actually needs Playstation Plus*. With the subscription service, owners of a PS4 or PS5 can, for example, compete against other players online. More importantly, PS Plus subscribers get access to new free games every month. So you can download several free top titles monthly.

Free games on Playstation Plus

You need a PS Plus membership to get the games. You can buy these from Amazon, for example, for one, three or twelve months.* You can then download free games every month.

Playstation Plus: These games are free in April 2023

Which games await you in April 2023? While in the past there were often four games available for download on PS Plus every month, this time there are only three again. These are the free titles this month:

„Meet Your Maker‘ for PS4 and PS5

“Meet Your Maker” is a multiplayer shooter that is a mix of building and heist game. So you build your own base and then secure it with traps and guards. Then you set out to raid the bases of other players and secure their loot. You can also compete in co-op as a team of two.

„Sackboy: A Big Adventure‘ for PS4 and PS5

In the multiplayer platform adventure “Sackboy: A Big Adventure” you jump and climb through a 3D world and have to master different levels in the jungle, underwater or in space. You can either play the game alone or try your luck in teams of two to four players.

„Tails of Iron for the PS4 and PS5

The RPG adventure Tails of Iron takes place in a medieval country at war. You slip into the role of the rat prince Redgi and have to banish the frog clan from your country. Of course, this is not possible without brutal fights – but fortunately you don’t have to face them alone.

When will the free games be available on Playstation Plus?

The free games are usually on the first Tuesday of the month unlocked on Playstation Plus*. Accordingly, the games will be available for download from April 4, 2023. Until when can you download the games? You will probably have access to it until May 1st, 2023. The next batch of May 2023 games will then most likely be deployed on Tuesday 2nd May 2023. The titles are usually announced on the Wednesday before they go live (probably on April 26, 2023).

All advantages of a PS Plus membership at a glance:

Free full versions of top games

Unrestricted use of all online modes of the PS4 and PS5 games and compete against other players in multiplayer

Special discounts on games and other products in the PS Store

Exclusive designs and themes for your games or avatar

Access to 100 gigabytes of cloud storage

Early participation in beta or alpha testing of selected games

Offers on certain select brands through PS Plus Rewards

Permanent access to some of the best PS4 games with PS Plus Collection

Game Help for difficult situations in the game

Exclusive content for Playstation 5 owners

PS5 owners can look forward to exclusive benefits with an active PS Plus membership. The Playstation Plus Collection For example, offers permanent access to some of the best PS4 games ever, including “Uncharted”, “Persona 5”, “God of War” or “The Last of Us”.

If you get stuck in a game, Sony PS Plus members also have the feature Game Help. You can jump to this option within your game with the press of a button, which will bring up helpful videos related to the section you’re currently in. You can also display this in a separate video while you’re playing – so the annoying search for the right solution on YouTube is over with “Game Help”.

The 20 free games of the Collection

Sony ups the ante by offering 20 games that are free to download and play as long as you have a PS Plus subscription. These games are available:

„Bloodborne“

„Days Gone“

„Detroit: Become Human“

„God of War“

„Infamous Second Son“

„Ratchet and Clank“

„The Last Guardian“

„The Last of Us Remastered“

„Until Dawn“

„Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End“

„Batman: Arkham Knight“

„Battlefield 1“

„Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition“

„Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy“

„Fallout 4“

„Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition“

„Monster Hunter: World“

„Mortal Kombat X“

„Persona 5“

„Resident Evil 7: Biohazard“



