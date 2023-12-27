PlayStation Plus will give away great games for free in January 2024, starting in 2024

Sony Announces First Three Free PS Plus Essential Games for 2024

As the new year begins, Sony has decided to continue its tradition of announcing the next PlayStation Plus Essential games on the last Wednesday of the month. The year 2024 is off to an amazing start for PS Plus subscribers, as Sony has revealed the first three free PS Plus Essential games for the year.

The upcoming free games include A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World, and Evil West. These games will replace the current lineup of Lego 2K Drive, PowerWash Simulator, and Sable on January 2, so players are advised to grab the last three games before then.

Most developers and publishers are currently on a break, but Sony has decided to keep the tradition of announcing new PS Plus Essential games, much to the excitement of many subscribers.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

The announcement of these highly anticipated games is sure to delight PlayStation users, as they look forward to adding these new titles to their collection. With a promising lineup, it seems that 2024 will be an exciting year for PS Plus members.

Share this: Facebook

X

