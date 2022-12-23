Sony’s PlayStation Store just kicked off its January sale, with deep discounts on thousands of games. Specifically, more than 3,000 pieces of software, including full games, DLC, and in-game currency, have been discounted.

There are some high-profile and recent games discounted in this PlayStation Store sale, so we thought we’d pick a few of the many deals:

Elden Ring – 30% off (£34.99/€48.99)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 15% off (£59.49/€67.99)

The Last of Us: Part 1 – 25% off (£52.49/€59.99)

The Quarry – 67% off (£21.44/€23.09)

Dishonored 2 – 80% off (£3.19/€3.99)

Horizon Forbidden West – 38% off (£43.39/€49.59)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – 50% off (£24.99/€29.99)

– 65% off (£20.99/€24.49)

Plus, for those looking to return to PS Plus or start a new subscription, they can get 50% off until December 23rd. This deal doesn’t apply to existing subscribers, which is unfortunate considering many of the games listed above are available in the PS Plus Premium and Extra tiers. Let us know if you find more deals.