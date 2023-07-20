PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Up To 70% Off Thousands Of Games

Title: PlayStation Store Summer Sale: Up to 70% Off on Thousands of Games

Subtitle: Annual Sale Event Offers Over 1,300 Games at Heavily Discounted Prices

PlayStation continues its streak of special sales this year with the highly anticipated “Summer Sale.” With almost non-stop promotions since the beginning of the year, this sale event is the highlight of the year for gamers. Offering discounts of up to 70%, this is the perfect opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to grab their favorite titles at unbeatable prices. And with the distribution of the 2023 electronic consumer coupons coinciding with the summer vacation, gamers can explore a wide range of games to indulge in during their free time.

The PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale features nearly 1,300 complete games and over 2,100 discounted products, including DLCs. The discount rates during this sale event are higher compared to other promotions throughout the year. This synchronized timing perfectly aligns with the distribution of coupons, making it incredibly enticing for gamers to make their desired purchases.

Most of the games available in the sale will be discounted until August 2nd, while some will have extended promotional periods until August 16th. As the sale attracts numerous gaming enthusiasts, it is advised to act quickly and make purchases before the expiration dates to avoid missing out.

Here are 20 must-play games from the PlayStation Store Summer Sale:

1. “NBA 2K23” PS5 version – Special price: HK$54.80, Original price: HK$548.00 (save 90%)

2. “Hogwarts Inheritance” PS5 version – Special price: HK$438.40, Original price: HK$548.00 (save 20%)

3. Elden’s Circle PS4 & PS5 – Special price: HK$335.30, Original price: HK$479.00 (save 30%)

4. Dead Island 2 – Special price: HK$411.75, Original price: HK$549.00 (save 25%)

5. The Last of Us Part I – Special price: HK$403.28, Original price: HK$568.00 (save 29%)

6. Dead Space – Special price: HK$384.30, Original price: HK$549.00 (save 30%)

7. Horizon Forbidden West PS4 & PS5 – Special price: HK$323.76, Original price: HK$568.00 (save 50%)

8. Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Bundle Edition – Special price: HK$306.86, Original price: HK$458.00 (save 33%)

9. Dragon Restoration Among Men! Very PS4 & PS5 – Special price: HK$204.00, Original price: HK$408.00 (save 50%)

10. Super Robot Wars 30 – Special price: HK$238.05, Original price: HK$529.00 (save 55%)

11. “Marvel Midnight Children” PS4 version – Special price: HK$187.20, Original price: HK$468.00 (save 60%)

12. The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Rei PS5 Version – Special price: HK$238.80, Original price: HK$398.00 (save 40%)

13. Metro Exodus PS4 & PS5 – Special price: HK$47.60, Original price: HK$238.00 (save 80%)

14. Sonic Frontier Unknown PS4 & PS5 – Special price: HK$169.00, Original price: HK$338.00 (save 50%)

15. “Ys IX -Monster Night-” PS4 Standard Edition – Special price: HK$187.20, Original price: HK$468.00 (save 60%)

16. ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights Terminator Lily – Special price: HK$77.00, Original price: HK$154.00 (save 50%)

17. Tactics Ogre: Reborn Royal Knights HD – Special price: HK$239.40, Original price: HK$399.00 (save 40%)

18. Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle (Chinese-Japanese English Version) – Special price: HK$214.00, Original price: HK$428.00 (save 50%)

19. Odin Sphere Leifthrasir (Chinese and Korean Version) – Special price: HK$128.40, Original price: HK$428.00 (save 70%)

20. Gungrave GORE PS4 & PS5 – Special price: HK$119.40, Original price: HK$398.00 (save 70%)

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale is a golden opportunity for gamers to expand their gaming collection without breaking the bank. With such a vast selection of discounted games, players can find their preferred genres and indulge in exciting adventures throughout the summer. Whether it’s action, RPG, or sports games, there’s something for everyone in this sale.

Don’t miss out on this amazing chance to grab your favorite games at heavily discounted prices. Head to the PlayStation Store and take advantage of the Summer Sale before it ends!

