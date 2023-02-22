Home Technology PlayStation, the test of PS VR 2: virtual reality as we’ve never seen it
PlayStation, the test of PS VR 2: virtual reality as we've never seen it

PlayStation, the test of PS VR 2: virtual reality as we’ve never seen it

We tried PS VR2, the new expansion for PlayStation 5 dedicated to virtual reality. A big leap forward from the previous generation for PS4, with a more powerful, light and easy to use headset and for the best video quality, without the problems of motion sickness. Among the dedicated games, the episode of Horizon e Kayak VR in addition to all those already released for the previous headset, including the car simulation Gran Turismo 7. A decided upgrade then, but at a cost: 599 plus the console and the games. Less than a high-end smartphone, in any case, for an interactive experience that stands at the top of the market.
