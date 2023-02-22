Technology PlayStation, the test of PS VR 2: virtual reality as we’ve never seen it by admin February 22, 2023 February 22, 2023 9 We tried PS VR2, the new expansion for PlayStation 5 dedicated to virtual reality. A big leap forward from the previous generation for PS4, with a more powerful, light and easy to use headset and for the best video quality, without the problems of motion sickness. Among the dedicated games, the episode of Horizon e Kayak VR in addition to all those already released for the previous headset, including the car simulation Gran Turismo 7. A decided upgrade then, but at a cost: 599 plus the console and the games. Less than a high-end smartphone, in any case, for an interactive experience that stands at the top of the market.(edited by Tiziano Toniutti) Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Love to fight to win!Former Sony president believes indie games are the key to VR's future developers' "adventure" spirit | Game Corner | Digital 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Fang Junliang, Secretary of the Party Committee of Jiajia Vocational College, attended the Democratic Life Meeting of the Party Branch of the School of Fashion Design next post «We have hundreds of deaths a day»- breaking latest news You may also like Blumhouse Productions Announces Games Division – Gamereactor February 22, 2023 Being fired from GPT Chat February 22, 2023 Here are the games that will be launched... February 22, 2023 Being fired from GPT Chat February 22, 2023 【ZCOPE】Xiaomi smart dehumidifier is good? What’s the use... February 22, 2023 Gorgeous graphic rhythm action roguelike automatic shooting game... February 22, 2023 “Diablo® IV” releases the first “Game Insider” video:... February 22, 2023 What is Dota 2, the online video game... February 22, 2023 Mysterious Ability × Academy RPG New Work “Xicatice”... February 22, 2023 Giant Cooler, 12 + 1 DrMOS ASUS TUF... February 22, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.