Speaking of VR equipment, Ada has played a lot. Zukober’s “Metaverse” has been talked about for several years and has always been a thing for a small number of players. We seem to be getting farther and farther away from the world line of “first-level players”. , the main reason is that there is no real “killer app” for VR. In terms of games, only VALVE’s ALYX has been called a 3A game experience for so many years. It is not cheap, making players less willing to spend a lot of money and time to experience VR games. The unboxing of PlayStation VR 2 for everyone this time is Sony’s answer to the VR equipment handed over in the PS5 generation after absorbing the market feedback of PS VR 1. In terms of the “current” game lineup and performance, it is indeed true. With the “true 3A level” level and super simple installation, it is true that PS VR 2 has a more attractive performance than other platforms at the beginning.





Playstation VR 2 out of the box and hands-on

The accessories in the PlayStation VR 2 out of the box include head-mounted devices, handles, headphones, manuals, charging cables for handles, etc.:



Let’s look directly at the main character. The overall design of PlayStation VR 2 is quite simple, with white and black color schemes. It matches well with PS 5:



Four lenses are installed in the four corners of the front of the headset, mainly for the positioning of the headset and the handle. This is also the current usage plan of most VR devices in the market. If you need to hold things or view external things halfway through , you can see the external environment through the lens by pressing the switch button when playing:



The eye distance can be adjusted on the left side of the front top (but the degree cannot be adjusted), and the button on the right side can adjust the position of the headset forward and backward:



The power button is in the middle of the bottom, the perspective switch is on the left, and the radio MIC is on the right:



The rear area can be connected to the original earphones (unfortunately, there is no amplified speaker at the rear), and the transmission line connected to the PS5 is also here:



The rear dial can adjust the headband to make it more firm when worn, but the headband will automatically shrink, and I personally feel that it is not convenient to use:



PlayStation VR 2 is equipped with two sets of 2000×2040 resolution OLED screens, the update frequency is 90Hz/120Hz, and the viewing angle is about 110 degrees. It should be noted that PS VR2 does not have a mechanism for adjusting the degree, and it seems that there is no way to install it yourself The official method of the lens is that the periphery of the display is covered with soft black silicone. “Theoretically” you can wear glasses to play, but my glasses frame is too big so I still have to take off the glasses, but this is easy to dirty the lens, which is the first I think The third-party manufacturers can provide the peripheral parts that can be improved:



The handle part is called “PlayStation VR 2 Sense Controller”. The left and right hands have different functions. There are also button configurations similar to PS game handles (but without cross keys), but the shape is special, and it may be a bit uncomfortable when holding it at the beginning. Get started:



There is a trigger button at the back of the handle, and corresponding buttons on the side, and a TYPE-C interface for charging at the bottom:



Players who have bought PS VR1 should feel bitter about the complex installation method of the first generation. At that time, many friends felt that it was not humane:



How easy is PlayStation VR 2 to install and set up? Just connect the TYPE-C port of the head-mounted display to the PS5, and the rest will be the system will prompt the next operation:



When wearing it, just pull the headband and put it on. Because of the good weight design, the overall use does not feel bulky:



As for the performance of PlayStation VR 2 games? Ada also shot an experience video, you can take a look at:

epilogue

Finally, the advantages and disadvantages of PS VR2 are summarized as follows. Generally speaking, it is quite suitable for some racing, puzzle-solving, and horror games. If VR 3A games are to be popularized, PS VR2 is indeed the most likely platform at present. Insufficient usability may affect users’ willingness to purchase. I hope CAPCOM will make Evil Spirit IV into VR. After all, there is an OCULUS version before, and it doesn’t feel too difficult (I really want to watch the high-definition version of Li Yi…). I really hope that Sony can drive PS VR2 for PC use. This will make more industry players willing to make 3A-level VR games, and players will be more willing to spend almost the same money as PS5 (18,800 yuan) to buy this set. Equipment, making the cake bigger is definitely what the VR ecosystem needs most at present (OCULUS market should also be open to other operators for installation and use).

advantage:

The installation is simple, just plug in the front TYPE-C and you’re done. The picture performance is very good, far better than commercially available products such as OCULUS. At present, all games have 3A-level performance, and the next works are also worth looking forward to. Most of the games can be played at a fixed point, coupled with high resolution and update frequency, the situation of 3D dizziness has been greatly improved.

shortcoming: