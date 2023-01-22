Back in November last year, we announced the 10 games coming to PlayStation VR2 in 2023, and today we are excited to not only reveal 8 more high-quality games from the PS VR2 library, but also confirm that they are expected to be released after February 22. Games launched within a month.

We currently have over 30 titles coming in the March post-launch period*, including titles from popular titles such as Call of Horizon Mountain, No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village. A free PS VR2 update for Roadster 7 is also set to launch on launch day. Update alert from Polyphony:

“We are very pleased that “Romantic Tour 7” will be the first PS VR2 work! Through free upgrades, players who have purchased “Romantic Tour 7” will be able to experience all famous cars and tracks in VR mode in an unprecedented way. VR Mode The “Sports Roadster 7″ takes full advantage of the next-generation features of PS VR2. With eye tracking and foveated rendering, no matter which one of the more than 450 famous cars the player is driving, the experience can be astonishingly realistic Visuals. Even though VR doesn’t support 2-player split-screen races, all other races, including online races, are available in VR mode. From the Nürburgring to Tsukuba, players can experience the exact same track as real life.” – Kazunori Yamauchi, President of Polyphony Digital

Before Your Eyes

Embark on a touching, award-winning narrative adventure that uses realistic eye blinking to control the story and influence the outcome. In this unique VR experience, you will be completely immersed in the world of memories, filled with happy and sad memories, while watching your own life flash before your eyes.

The game uses the front-facing camera of the PS VR2 headset to immerse you like never before. You’ll learn to control the flow of the action with realistic blink movements, and experience cherished memories of family, first love, and the rise of an artistic career before uncovering heartbreaking truths.

-Lucas Jozefowicz, Skybound Games



Kayak VR: Mirage

Kayak through ice caves in Antarctica, swim with dolphins in Costa Rica, face lightning storms in Norway and explore the Grand Canyon in Australia. Explore these breathtaking locations with stunningly realistic landscapes, abundant wildlife and immersive soundscapes. With PS VR2’s foveated rendering and HDR OLED display, Kayak VR: Mirage looks sharper and more dynamic than ever. Whether you want to relax and enjoy the scenery, or want to get your heart pumping and compete in race mode, we’ve got you covered. And because rowing is so intuitive, it’s also a great game to show off your new headset to friends and family.

-Leon van Oord, Founder, Better Than Life



Pavlov VR

The most popular team competitive VR shooter is coming to PS VR2, featuring realistic weapon interactions and accessories, as well as a range of competitive and social game modes.

In a 1-to-many asymmetric game, clean up failed laboratory experiments. Bring three friends and team up to fight against waves of zombie attacks. Pilot a T-34 tank, communicate with your gunner, and take out a group of Axis soldiers. Use your sharp brains and reasoning skills to find the real culprit in a twisty and bizarre murder-mystery-style game called “TTT.” Or, you can turn yourself into a traffic cone and hide behind a storage rack in your warehouse; it’s up to you.

-Jared, Vankrupt Games

Thumper

Become a space beetle in Thumper’s rhythm-action hell ride. Gameplay is very simple: tight controls, classic action and extreme speed. Combining psychedelic visuals, a dynamic soundtrack and exciting boss fights, it’s pure rhythmic violence.

On PlayStation VR2, 4K graphics (2000 x 2040 per eye), 3D sound effects, and haptic feedback from the PS VR2 Sense controllers add to the sense of immersion and immense fear. Get ready to feel every satisfying throb and relentless pounding. Thumper will leave you bruised and craved for more.

-Marc Flury, Drool LLC



What the Bat?

“What The Bat?” is a new masterpiece from the makers of the golf game “What The Golf?” that subverted golf. It is a whimsical spoof comedy. It’s kind of like What The Golf?, except the theme is baseball instead of golf, and there’s a VR mode where you swing the bat instead of your hands. Swing it, champ. In a series of increasingly absurd minigames, What the Bat? has you trying to be a modern baseball girl, shooting, cooking, smashing, swinging, parking, painting, pickling vegetables, and even raising pets (there’s a dog in the game) dog). In a first-person experience like no other, feel the silliness of being completely there.

-Peter Bruun, Game Director, Triband



RezInfinite

We first launched Rez Infinite as a PS VR debut in October 2016, ranked 2nd on Metacritic’s list of the best PS VR games ever, and now we’re excited to be back again, releasing just in time for PS VR2 launch! Get ready for another thrill ride of sound and light effects and shooting action in the ultimate version of Rez, only this time on PS VR2 with eye tracking (you can use your eyes to track and target enemies!), Haptic feedback from wearing the device. Fight your way through waves of enemies and giant transforming bosses in an addictive 360-degree composite experience, where your every move triggers sound and light effects that sync to the beat of an unforgettable song. Rez Infinite can also be played in standard TV mode on PS5.

-Tetsuya Mizuguchi, Founder and CEO, Enhance

Tetris Effect: Connected

Four years ago, we launched Tetris Effect on PS4 and PS VR. Reinventing a classic and delivering a fresh experience—one you’ve never seen, heard or felt in any other Tetris game—is no easy feat, but we’re encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive reviews, pushing We’ve further developed the game into a “Connected” mode that includes multiplayer expansions. Today we are excited to announce that Tetris Effect: Connected will be coming to PS5 and PS VR2 on February 22nd. With eye tracking enabled, you can enter Zone by closing and opening your eyes. You can also feel the key moments in the game and your operation through the feedback of the headset and the haptic feedback of the DualSense controller. These enhancements will bring players a truly unique Tetris experience. The game can also be played on the PS5 platform without a PS VR2.

-Takashi Ishihara, Director, Enhance

The Last Clockwinder



The Last Clockwinder is an automation puzzle game in which you create a perfectly synchronized contraption out of replicas of yourself.

You play as Juul, a young woman, on a mission to restore the “Clock Tower”, which has protected various plants and seeds in the galaxy since ancient times, but is now dilapidated and dilapidated. With Clockwinder’s Gloves, turn everything you do into a perfectly looping clockwork replica. Create an interlocking replica system to grow plants, harvest resources and synthesize new seeds. You can use duplicates of yourself to create marvels of precise teamwork, impractically complex machinery, or a group of perfectly synchronized dancers.

In this way, our current lineup during the launch period has reached more than 30 games, and related software and hardware will be sold on February 22, 2023. Here are the works we got:

《After The Fall》（Vertigo Games）

《Altair Breaker》（Thirdverse）

《Before Your Eyes》（Skybound Interactive）

《Cosmonious High》（Owlchemy）

The Dark Pictures: Switchback (Supermassive, during launch)

《Dyschronia:Chronos Alternate》（MyDearest Inc.、Perp Games）

Romantic Tour 7 (free update through PS5 version of Romantic Tour 7)

The Call of Horizon Mountain (Firesprite, Guerrilla)

《Kayak VR:Mirage》

《Kizuna AI – Touch the Beat!》（Gemdrops, Inc.）

《The Last Clockwinder》 (Pontoco/Cyan Worlds)

The Light Brigade (Funktronic Labs, buy both PS VR and PS VR2 versions)

Moss 1 & 2 Remastered (Polyarc)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games, shortly after launch)

《Pavlov VR》（Vankrupt）

Resident Evil Village (Capcom, via a free update for the PS5 version of RE Village)

《Rez Infinite》（Enhance）

《STAR WARS:Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge》（ILMxLab）

《The Tale of Onogoro》（Amata K.K）

《Tentacular》（Return）

《Tetris Effect》（Enhance）

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners –Ch.2: Retribution (Skydance, during launch)

《What the Bat》（Triband）

If more games are confirmed to be released shortly after launch, we will add them to the list. See you on February 22nd!

*The final starting software lineup may be adjusted at any time without prior notice.