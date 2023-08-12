PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch: Clean the game console properly

By TECHBOOK | Aug 12, 2023 5:09 p.m

The game console doesn’t seem to run as usual? The controller reacts somehow strange? Maybe the devices just need cleaning again. TECHBOOK explains what is important.

Whether Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch: If the game console is running slower and louder, it is often due to dust and dirt. So that a console remains efficient and you can use it for as long as possible, regular cleaning is important. The same applies to the controllers, which often have many moving components that have to react quickly. But how does the cleaning of the game console work properly?

Before cleaning, unplug the game console

As with all electronic devices, moisture and electricity do not mix. As far as possible, game consoles should therefore be unplugged from the power supply before cleaning them. Important: You should not use water for cleaning, as it can damage the electronics in the console and the controllers if liquid enters the housing. To get rid of stubborn dirt, you should use a slightly damp cloth.

Stay away from cleaning agents too. They could leave ugly marks on the surfaces, which are usually sensitive. To also avoid marks from too rough cloths, users should use a microfiber cloth to clean their games console. This is considered the most important accessory to purge. With the fine fibers of the cloth, surfaces can be freed from dust and other dirt. The cloth attracts and holds dust particles so they don’t get thrown back into the air and redistributed onto the console.

To clean hard-to-reach areas in the game console, such as the ventilation slots, experts recommend using a compressed air spray for cleaning. However, you should stay away from alternatives such as vacuum cleaners. Modern devices are very powerful and could spin the console fans and damage the game console. If at all, only use the vacuum cleaner at the lowest level. Users should also be careful not to suck up small components. A cloth over the nozzle can help.

Regular cleaning prolongs the life of the game console

It is recommended that you clean your gaming console surfaces at least once a week, and do a more thorough cleaning every six months. One reason: the dirt can block the fans, which are supposed to dissipate the heat and cool the console. The fans then have to spin faster to achieve the same cooling effect, which leads to a loud operating noise.

And that’s not all: If the ventilation still doesn’t manage to blow the heat out of the housing, this can significantly reduce the lifespan of the games console in the long run.

With material from dpa

