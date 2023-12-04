PlayStation “Yaorou 29” rhythm game is online, follow “1,2,3” to celebrate the 29th anniversary of the first generation PS | news

Sony Celebrates PlayStation Anniversary with Roasted Pork Promotion

In a surprising move, Sony has decided to forgo traditional gaming promotions in favor of a unique marketing campaign centered around roasted pork. The official Japanese PlayStation account recently announced “Burn 29,” a new mini-game released to commemorate the 29th anniversary of the original PlayStation’s global launch.

The gameplay of “Burn 29” is based on a music game, with players required to follow sounds and direction instructions. By clicking on the four symbols in sequence according to the rhythm of “1.2.3,” players can accumulate points. The game is simple but catchy, and has already gained attention from fans.

The choice of “29” is no coincidence, as it aligns with the 29th anniversary of the PlayStation’s launch. The Japanese word for “meat,” ‘にく’ is pronounced the same as the word for “29,” which inspired the use of roasted pork in this year’s marketing campaign.

Furthermore, the significance of “1.2.3” ties back to the PlayStation’s launch dates – December 3, 1994, for the original PlayStation, and March 4, 2000, for the PlayStation 2. This numerical motif has become a digital meme that Sony has embraced as part of its marketing strategy.

The highest score in the Yakiniku game currently stands at 292,900, encouraging players to immerse themselves in the rhythmic gameplay.

As part of the anniversary celebration, fans can also take a nostalgic look back at the original PlayStation launch advertisement from 1994.

With this innovative approach, Sony continues to surprise and engage its audience, proving that creativity and nostalgia can still be the driving force behind successful marketing activities.