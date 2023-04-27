“PlayStation®5 Console – FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” will be launched on June 22, 2023 – PlayStation.Blog Traditional Chinese

Following the release of the new FINAL FANTASY XVI 25-minute play clip this month and the recent announcement of the open pre-order date for the physical version of FINAL FANTASY XVI (https://blog.zh-hant.playstation.com/2023/04/14/20230414-ff16 /) After that, we are pleased to announce that “PlayStation®5 Console – FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” will be launched in Hong Kong and Taiwan on June 22, 2023.

The suggested retail price of the PS5 console (disc version) set is HKD 4,880 / TWD 19,380.



View and download image



Download the image

close closure



The package includes PlayStation®5 (PS5™) console (disc version), DualSense wireless controller, PS5 game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” coupon (subject to terms and conditions) and in-game props, available from June 22, 2023 .

Point of sale: https://www.playstation.com/local/retailers/

*The company reserves the right to change the design or specifications without prior notice.

More information about the game: https://www.playstation.com/games/final-fantasy-xvi/

For how “FINAL FANTASY XVI” takes advantage of the powerful performance of PS5, and what optimizations and developments are made for the PS5 version, please refer to: https://blog.zh-hant.playstation.com/2023/03/31/20230331- ffxvi/

The PS5 console is now available in stock at all authorized resellers. “PlayStation®5 Console – FINAL FANTASY XVI Bundle” and the game “FINAL FANTASY XVI” will be launched on June 22, 2023.

© 2023 SQUARE ENIX CO., LTD. All Rights Reserved. LOGO ILLUSTRATION:©2020 YOSHITAKA AMANO

FINAL FANTASY, SQUARE ENIX and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above content is subject to any modification without prior notice.