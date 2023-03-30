Like most digital gaming marketplaces these days, the PlayStation Store is known for big sales. The Spring Sale is live now on the PlayStation Store, and there’s a ton of great deals discounting some great games.

While there are too many games on sale to list them all here, you can check out the full deal on the PlayStation Blog. We’ve also picked out a few that you might want to keep an eye on.

Destiny 2’s recent Lightfall expansion is one of the heavy hitters here, with a 33% discount. Dead Space Remastered is also on sale. Specifically, its Digital Deluxe Edition is 20 percent off, which actually makes it cheaper than the regular version of the game. Also, the PS4 version of Horizon: Forbidden West is 43% off, but that’s not the case considering the game is available through PS Plus Extra.

Sifu just released the Arenas expansion pack, which is also 40% off, and considering what has been put into the game since launch, now might be the time to pick it up. For sports fans, discounts on both FIFA 23 and NBA 2K23 are around 70%.

As mentioned, there are plenty of other deals to check out here, so be sure to check out the PS Store before the sale ends on April 12.