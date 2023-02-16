AMD has finally turned its focus from a new generation of graphics cards back to old cards recently, and the recently launched Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver will be compatible with a large number of old graphics cards.

In addition to supporting the RX 7000 series, the Adrenalin 23.2.1 driver is also compatible with the RX 400 to RX 6000 series, and improves the performance of multiple games. According to AMD’s data, the RX 6950 XT graphics card has increased its performance by up to 19% in some games, such as F1 2022, and has increased its performance by up to 27% since the release of Win 11.

Be careful when you install the latest Adrenalin 23.2.1. Backup your data!#AMD #Driver https://t.co/dOVZSth7OQ — CapFrameX (@CapFrameX) February 15, 2023

The performance and functions of the new driver have also been improved a lot, but it has encountered the old problem “stability problem”. According to the information provided by the developer of CapframeX, many netizens said on the Internet that after upgrading the driver, the system had problems.

And it will also cause the system to crash, and it even means that the boot drive cannot be accessed. This is probably related to the driver’s need to modify the BIOS settings and boot options, which is quite weird.