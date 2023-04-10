Available in Italy from October 2021 with 40 channels, Pluto TV has now reached its quota 100, all visible for free by connecting to pluto.tv or by downloading the app for smartphones or smart TVs: it is a streaming platform like the various Netflix, Disney Plus or Paramount Plus (to which it belongs) but precisely with the difference that all content is available for free.

The offer is structured a bit like that of traditional television, only that the connection takes place via the Internet: there is a section TV channelsin which programming follows a linear flow similar to that of any of the channels it used to be, and a part On Demand where you can choose movies, TV series or other programs to start when you want and watch where you want.

At the moment, more than 9,000 hours of content are available in our country (of which more than 4 thousand accessible on Demand) of various genres, such as cinema, serials, reality shows and many, many dedicated to children and to the little ones in general.

Beyond streaming Assassin’s Creed and Monument Valley arrive on Netflix. And soon a cloud gaming service by Emanuele Capone

20 March 2023



facebook: Pluto TV commercial with Drew Barrymore

“Never commercials during movies”

Not being paid, the service obviously lives on advertising: “It is inserted before and after the content chosen by the user but never during – he explained to us Antonella Dominici, Vice President of the Streaming area of ​​Paramount for Italy, Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa – We prefer not to interrupt your viewing with ads”.

Furthermore, you are not required to register or log in: you can save the contents in a list of Favorites, but the platform recognizes the device and not the personto keep them memorized. In the future, this possibility should probably be added, which is a useful thing both for us watching and for them broadcasting: “It will allow us to better recommend things to watch on the basis of what has been watched before – Dominici told us again – and also to better measure the size of our audience”.

An audience that is wider than one might imagine: “In Italy we are in the order of millions of users, with a 80% year-over-year growth in viewed minutes per person and 130% of the viewing hours from TV”. The percentages are probably high also because we started from relatively low numbers, but this way of streaming obviously works: globally, Pluto TV has 79 million active users per month, it is present in 35 countries and works with over 400 suppliers of films, series and programs that contribute to making available a total of approximately 385,000 hours of content.

The power of nostalgia

To reach 100 channels, have been added, among others, The Best of The Drew Barrymore Show (the actress is among the testimonials of the service), Pluto TV Travel, Ridiculousness Italia, Jokes and Laughter e Super Laughter but above all “we have added more content in the already existing channels and in the already existing genres, to enrich them, acquiring new rights and making more of the movies and series they love the most available to people.”

And which are they, the ones they love the most? “The so-called ones work very well on Pluto TV procedural drama (come Leverage, L.A. Heat or the beautiful Broadchurched), products for the little ones, South Park and also the classic series, such as My friend Arnold, I Jefferson e MacGyver”.





The news Amazon challenges Starlink: 1 Gbps satellite connectivity for private homes arrives by Dario d’Elia

03 April 2023



Paramount Plus also has pirates in its sights

Pluto TV also has another task, in the Paramount Group strategy: “We also need it to understand how people react to advertising – Dominici explained to us – To understand if, how and how much they accept it in a sector, such as that of streaming, in which it has been absent for a long time”. Because what happens on Pluto TV may in the future happen on Paramount Plus as well (here our proof of service)which currently has over 77 million subscribers worldwide and a market share of around 7%, higher than Apple TV Plus but lower than HBO Max.

Even the American company, like Netflix and Disney Plus alreadyis thinking about the possibility of creating a subscription that includes advertising breaks, but not immediately: “It’s not among our short-term plans, but it could perhaps come with an initial restyling of the platform, in which we imagine offer content in 4K and with Dolby Atmos audio”. The idea, it seems to understand, is to give more from a qualitative point of view by asking the viewer to put up with some commercials in return.

We still don’t know when it will happen, just as we still don’t know when and if Paramount Plus will start to be stricter in controlling what users do with their passwords: “We too, like practically all of our competitors, ask that they be shared only within the family nucleus – Dominici confirmed to us – But at the moment we are not keeping watch that much, because at the moment our main purpose is to consolidate our presence”. Now the aim is to do what Netflix did in the beginning: turn a blind eye and broaden the user base as much as possible. And yet, sooner or later the issue will have to be managed, because “there are countries, like Italy, where piracy is definitely a problem and needs to be addressed”, Dominici told us with appreciable honesty, also pointing out an interesting point: “By curbing password sharing you’re not going to catch pirates, or anyway you don’t go and catch them all, but at least you reduce the economic damage a little what do they do to you”. Damage which then obviously reflects on the ability both to produce one’s own content and to acquire the rights to transmit those of others.

@capoema