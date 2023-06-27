PMI and ERP, a combination that must become increasingly close

The most recent years have seen a decisive turning point in the digital sense of PMI and of the Italian manufacturing industry, favored in this by the Industry 4.0 plan. It was a digitization that mainly affected production, often leaving out management. But the enterprise must be seen in its complex entirety.

Spring has always been the highlight of trade fairs dedicated to industry and automation. All the best of the technological offer is exhibited so that technicians and industrialists can keep up to date, inform themselves, understand where and how to develop their manufacturing activities.

The sole purpose of improving the production of any good is: produce more, faster and at lower cost. This is also the end of the technological innovations offered. However, this year there was also a certain greater vivacity towards the management of the company. We begin to consider the company as a whole and not just for its manufacturing capacity.

Claudia Bottaro, SME Evangelist of Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Italy

We are facing an evolving SME market. However, digitalization in companies is advancing and can no longer be limited to the production side. The company is also made up of other sectors which, only together and connected, take it to a new dimension. This vision has led us to the evolution of our ERP Arca EVOLUTION. «Production Management» it is not a module but a solution that looks at the company as a whole.

If until now the digital organization has been the prerogative of large companies that have favored the digital dialogue between production and management, this need now also appears for small and medium-sized enterprises, the true architrave of the Italian production edifice.

PMI e ERP

We are at the beginning of a cultural trend in PMI which will lead to the need to adopt digital tools that favor the convergence of digitization production and management.

“An integration that concretely brings value” according to Claudia Bottaro’s definition.

Thanks to Arca EVOLUTION «Production Management», a solution that concretely digitizes the whole company, a connecting thread is created through all the company functions, synthetically we can say from the commercial and accounting area to production and back.

The great benefit for SMEs is that of putting the various offices and functions and the various activities in contact with each other, making everyone aware of the internal processes and workflows, which often remain obscure even for adjacent parts of the same companies. Arca EVOLUTION «Production Management» comes with two scalable solutions to allow each company the most suitable choice. A first simplified solution at the service of programming purchasing, inventory and valorisation, a second more advanced solution that also offers, for example, production scheduling, time tracking and subcontractor management.

A prerogative of Arca EVOLUTION is usability. The tool allows for a gradual and intuitive approach. There are no barriers if the will is to work for the functional progress of the company.

Patrizia Setti, Lead Technology Product Manager SME market di Wolters Kluwer Tax and Accounting Italia

Arca EVOLUTION «Production Management» represents a significant development of the management system which thus also falls into the manufacturing area of ​​SMEs. The solution, which enriches the potential of ERP, offers concrete value to that vast productive world that has yet to complete its automation and digitization. Furthermore, considering the concessions that can also be obtained by joining local tenders, investing in an ERP such as Arca EVOLUTION is definitely an operation that optimizes the present but also looks to the future. Arca EVOLUTION is an ERP in constant evolution in line with the evolution of the productive world.