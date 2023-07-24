PMI consultancy, the value of a digitized accountant

Luigi Dionisio is a Roman accountant who has made strategically important choices for his clients and for the progress of his profession and of the Firm.

The logic that moved Luigi Dionisio in organizing his activities was customer satisfaction. Fulfillment of obligations is no longer a profitable activity, obviously it is done for one’s customers, but today one asks for something else from one’s accountant. Customer satisfaction derives from how close the accountant is and how much he helps with advice and addresses, in short, from how much he is a consultant.

To be a good consultant, the Firm must equip itself, first of all digitally.

The digitization of the Studio is essential today. Technological excellence is the basis for excellent performance and customer satisfaction. We have achieved it with the partnership with Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting Italia with which we have been working for a long time and with great satisfaction.

It has always been clear to me that technology should support our work and that automation is the key to supporting customers. The avant-garde of digital solutions is today represented by Genya and its ecosystem. Genya has all the characteristics that help in the transformation of the Firm, from the fulfillment of the fulfillment to the assistance to the company. The added value is decidedly different. I like to give a practical example. I participate as a consultant and as an accountant for my client companies in their balance sheet meetings. If before I distributed printouts of the financial statements to the shareholders to be approved, today I make live presentations directly on the application, managing to penetrate the depth of the data to be explained. My presence as a consultant and technician with Genya becomes active and acquires value. The management of the company becomes immensely clearer and more transparent and involves the shareholders in the discussion and the approval of the financial statements becomes more aware. The entrepreneurial world today, even for the smallest companies, is data driven and with Genya it is possible to immediately have a vision of the company’s performance. Genya promotes consultancy and favors its delivery! Concepts and activities such as management control, budget, business plan are not common for a small business. Genya makes them more understandable and stimulates the company to use them.

Luigi Dionisio is very attentive to regulatory developments of his profession, but he is aware that the profession of accountant also has specialist areas. Conscious of the fact that one cannot be a specialist in everything, he followed another firm conviction of his: the aggregation.

There are physiological limits in professional development achieved with one’s own strengths and abilities. A bit like the doctor who knows the human body and identifies ailments, but then asks for the help of a specialist, so I did and joined Elexa.

Elexa is an organization that welcomes lawyers, accountants and professionals who make themselves available to everyone’s clientele. A sort of specialized extended professional team able to provide assistance to customers by proposing the best solution to specific needs.

Elexa is a sort of umbrella brand that welcomes excellence and specializations and makes them available to the participants of this initiative. I am convinced that the development of our profession can take place in a much more fluid and effective way through aggregation. Our customers know that they can count on the collaboration and advice of excellent specialists without having to look for them personally. In what we can call «consultation» they can also count on the assistance of the Studies that support them on a daily basis.

Digital equipment is also important in aggregation

Without technological tools it is difficult both to operate and to present understandable and accessible results to customers. In this Wolters Kluwer has made gigantic steps forward with Genya and also in my activity in Elexa I am facilitated by the processing and graphic capabilities of the Genya world.

Digitization and aggregation for customer satisfaction, this is Luigi Dionisio’s recipe for his own success and that of his customers.