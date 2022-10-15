Home Technology “Pocket Fantasy Elf”, formerly known as the Kingdom of Summoners, was officially launched on October 12th | A gorgeous adventure with multiple myths placed in the next generation | European and American style 3D hero modules Exquisite fighting and smooth skills Gorgeous summoning myths and heroic spirits
1. “Pocket Fantasy Elf” is a mythological and historical 3D idle adventure card game. It was officially launched at 10:00 am on October 12. The name of the game was originally called “Summoner Kingdom”. I think the original name is more appropriate.

2. After countless destructions, the world ushered in the birth of the final world. Demons from different dimensions are eroding this world. We travel back to the past, gather the power of heroic spirits, and expel enemies from outside the world.

3. The hero 3D module of the game is quite delicate, and it can play five heroes. The positions are the first 2, the 2, and the 1. When the rage value of the avatar below is full, manually click to cast the gorgeous mystery skills. Usually, the two sides fight in real time. The fluency is not bad, and there is also a home construction production system in the gameplay.

4. The style of the game is biased towards the European and American cartoon style, with very good modules, and the voice is dubbed in English. After the trial, I feel that the overall is good, and the Taiwan server will have the opportunity to be released as an agent in the future.

